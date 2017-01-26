Federal hiring freeze a blow to West Deer man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joseph Vaerewyck did everything right.

Excited about moving to Hawaii to work at Pearl Harbor as a Navy engineer, the 22-year-old spent days researching everything there is to know about the Aloha State.

He submitted the required paperwork. He got a physical, found an apartment and signed the lease.

He gave away his car and bought a $600 plane ticket in anticipation of his start date: Feb. 6.

Then, on Wednesday, he received a phone call, telling him not to come. Vaerewyck's job — along with likely several thousand others — was frozen as part of an executive order issued by President Trump on Monday.

The order says as of noon Sunday, no existing vacant federal civilian employee positions can be filled, nor any new positions created except in limited circumstances. The order does not include military personnel and says that positions necessary to meet national security or public safety responsibilities may be exempt. Anyone who started their job prior to Sunday is not affected.

Trump's order, among several he signed Monday, is part of what Trump has described as his administration's efforts to make good on campaign promises to bring federal government spending under control.

But that's little solace for people such as Vaerewyck who were promised jobs that now might not exist.

“I'm very frustrated,” Vaerewyck, a West Deer resident, said Thursday. “When they first told me, I was kind of just in disbelief. ... I'm trying to figure out if there's any way I can try and argue my point that I think I should still be allowed to start.

“I'm going to do everything I can today to try and get them to approve me.”

The Defense Department employs 925,000 people, spokesman Johnny Michael said. At the time the order was issued, the agency had roughly 68,000 vacant positions it was looking to fill.

Michael could not say how many people have been frozen out of those potential jobs but said federal officials are in the process of determining which positions are essential to national security and which ones can be waived.

The memorandum is being implemented through the federal Office of Management and Budget.

According to Michael, that office has indicated that individuals who received job offers or appointments prior to Sunday and who have received documentation from an agency that specifies a confirmed start date on or before Feb. 22 should report to work on that start date.

‘In a pickle'

Vaerewyck is trying to learn whether he falls within those parameters. He said he received a call late last week that his Feb. 6 start date had been approved.

Though he was given a start date, he doesn't know whether he qualifies under the OMB guidelines because he hasn't received his paperwork.

“I'm kind of in a pickle right now,” Vaerewyck said. “My boss received my official paperwork in the middle of last week, but for some reason, they never sent me the paperwork.

“I'm supposed to leave on Tuesday, and they told me (Wednesday) not to report on the 6th, and so I now have two business days to figure out what to do. I have to try to cancel my plane ticket.”

Vaerewyck said he was able to talk Thursday afternoon with his prospective boss, who told him that federal officials are reviewing his information.

Vaerewyck said his situation might have been avoided if the government hadn't taken so long with the hiring process. When Vaerewyck interviewed for the job in July, he was told they needed someone to start right away, but the process ended up taking months.

“It's very frustrating that this could have been taken care of in September/October like they wanted me to, but (human resources has) taken so long to do everything that we're now stuck in this pickle,” Vaerewyck said.

Though he can't speak to the policy, Michael said he sympathizes with the people who have been affected by the executive order. He said his department is doing what it can to “mitigate any of the personal strains that this might have created.”

“This is not a situation that was planned for by the Department of Defense,” Michael said. “We are carrying out the policy that we were given.”

Vaerewyck is living with his parents and working at their manufacturing company in New Kensington. He said, while the situation isn't ideal, it could be worse.

“It's better than it could have been,” he said, “but it still is bad.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.