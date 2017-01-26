Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift man accused of beating boy, 9, with knotted rope
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison.
Brian Andrew Redmond

A Vandergrift man is accused of beating a 9-year-old boy with a knotted rope.

Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street also is wanted on a warrant from Walton County, Florida, for not paying fees related to his probation on a 2013 conviction of exploiting the elderly.

In the Vandergrift case, the boy was staying with Redmond earlier this month, according to court records.

When the boy's mother picked him up from Redmond's home on Jan. 14, she noticed the boy was having trouble standing, she told police. Then she found bruises on his legs and back, according to police.

She took her son to the hospital.

The boy later told police that Redmond beat his ribs, back and legs with a knotted rope and continued after the boy started to cry.

Redmond is charged with aggravated assault of a minor, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec will be scheduled.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Florida case

In Florida, Redmond and his mother, Betty Linda Redmond, were convicted in 2013 of exploiting the elderly in Defuniak Springs, Fla., where they lived at the time. Brian Redmond charged $775 worth of items to a 93-year-old man's credit card over three months, according to Florida court records.

The warrant for his arrest from the Florida Department of Corrections said Redmond defaulted on more than $1,000 in court cost payments, which violated his parole.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

