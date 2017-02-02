Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Oakmont couple shepherds to 15,000 young minds in Cambodia

Emily Balser | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Mark and Ellie Geppert are pictured in their office on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Oakmont couple, founders of the South East Asia Prayer Center, support an education program for young children in Cambodia.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Mark Geppert in his Oakmont office, talks about his vision for the school in Cambodia on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Mark Geppert talks about his vision for the school in Cambodia on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Courtesy of the South East Asia Prayer Center
Ellie Geppert visits with Cambodian children in a school supported by the South East Asia Prayer Center during a visit there last year.
Courtesy of the South East Asia Prayer Center
Mark Geppert gives out hugs to students at a Cambodian school supported by the South East Asia Prayer Center during a visit last year.
Courtesy of the South East Asia Prayer Center
Students at the school in Cambodia give a show of hands when asked how many would like to continue their education in college. The school is supported by the South East Asia Prayer Center, founded by Oakmont couple Ellie and Mark Geppert.

The bigger the flock, the bigger the shepherd's challenge.

But Oakmont residents Mark and Ellie Geppert aren't shying away from their challenge to help educate 15,000 Cambodian children. It's a daunting task, but they look for guidance from their own shepherd.

“I said, ‘Well, give me Jesus and we can do anything,'” Mark Geppert said.

The couple will continue their international Christian missionary work this month when they travel back to Cambodia to oversee the expansion of their education program in the Banteay Meanchey province.

“This is a total team effort,” Geppert said. “We built a team, and the team has produced.”

The Oakmont couple are founders of the South East Asia Prayer Center in Oakmont, a Christian organization that serves poverty-stricken countries by providing education, health care and economic opportunities. It was founded in 1991.

Geppert, 68, said the Cambodian government approached him to expand the prayer center's education efforts after the success of the center's first school in the village of Rong Ko.

Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan awarded Geppert the Golden National Builder Award for the school's success. The school ranked number one in the country for several subjects, including math and science.

“With every reward comes a request,” Geppert said. “He asked if we could show the same results on a provincial level.”

The Gepperts agreed. They're now devoted to helping 15,000 fourth-grade students by implementing their program, which teaches by using the Lord's Prayer and biblical principles. They also teach with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

They chose to focus on fourth grade because they were seeing a drop in student enrollment around that age. He said fourth grade is the last grade for which they have a teacher for each subject.

“We felt that if we could influence the fourth grade, we have hope,” he said.

The Gepperts have enlisted nine of the graduates from their first school, who went on to earn bachelor's degrees, to come back and teach. They teach from bilingual Bibles, among other tools.

The province struggles to retain students because many quit or are kidnapped and sold in other countries.

“This province is one of the main harvest fields for human trafficking,” Geppert said.

Many children, he said, believe they will never get out of poverty because they were born into that class of people, so education isn't a priority for them.

“It destroys education,” he said.

Ellie Geppert, 68, said working with fourth-graders brings her work full-circle because, when she left teaching nearly 40 years ago, she was teaching fourth grade.

“Bringing it back and watching how the Lord can use everything in your life to bring him glory is a lot of fun,” she said. “It's a personal blessing for me to go back to the fourth grade after years of doing something else.”

Ellie said she's looking forward to meeting with the teachers and students while they are in Cambodia for two months.

“To be able to turn a light on for them or help them in a direction — that's a good day's work,” she said.

Mark Geppert said the prayer center will follow the success of these students until they graduate.

“Four years from now, we want to have 15,000 eighth-graders, and eight years from now we want to have 15,000 graduates.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

