Burglary ring suspect sought in numerous thefts at Valley power substations, businesses extradited from Florida
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
James E. Cousins

A homeless man accused of being part of a burglary ring that struck throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley has been returned from Florida to face charges.

James Earl Cousins, 51, is being held without bond in the Westmore‑land County jail for his role in a six-member burglary and theft ring that targeted businesses and utility power substations across the Valley .

The crimes started in the summer of 2014 and continued into the fall of 2015.Cousins recently was found in Sat‑suma, a town in Putnam County, Fla.

He was brought to the county jail where he is awaiting a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing for 16 counts of theft and receiving stolen property as well as multiple counts of trespassing, burglary and conspiracy.

New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. arraigned Cousins on Friday morning. Pallone refused to grant bond because he said there is no combination of bond conditions that would ensure that Cousins will show up for the hearing.

Cousins and the ring members are accused of a range of burglaries, including some that were particularly dangerous to pull off, such as cutting copper ground wire from working utility power substations.

Authorities say they took cash and goods from four school bus garages and numerous businesses, ranging from laundromats to bars, where hundreds of dollars in cash or alcohol was taken.

He is accused of taking $600 in rolls of coins from the Lernerville Speedway in Buffalo Township and about $600 from vending machines inside the Wildlife Lanes bowling alley in Lower Burrell.

Copper wire was stolen from power substations in Plum, Manor, Kittanning and Frazer, as well as Lower Burrell. Authorities said the ring made return trips to steal more wire at the Frazer, Plum and Lower Burrell substations.

Duquesne Light told police about $137,000 in damage was caused in the three thefts from its Plum substation.

Authorities say the ring caused $12,500 to West Penn Power's Frazer substation along Butler-Logan Road, which they allegedly struck twice, and at its Kittanning substation.

In an affidavit, Cousins said the ring usually received only a few hundred dollars for the copper.

Westmoreland County detectives and Lower Burrell police filed most of the charges against Cousins. Frazer, Plum and state police filed other charges.

According to court records, police are still looking for alleged ring member Raymond Nelson, 54, no address given.

Aaron Kuhta, 33, of Cowanshannock was charged in the case, but charges were dismissed when he died.

Three others have waived charges to court and are awaiting trial: Edward R. Klingensmith, 56, of Kittanning, Raymond Parks, 58, of Indiana and James Watterson, 37, no address given.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

