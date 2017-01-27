Springdale man accused of distributing child porn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Springdale man has been arrested for allegedly having child pornography and making it available on the Internet.

The state Attorney General's Child Predator Unit charged Nicholas Brandon Rearick, 38, of Pittsburgh Street, with having pornography depicting sexual acts between adults and children as young as 2 years old.

He was arrested Wednesday morning. He was arraigned in Allegheny County Night Court in Pittsburgh and given a bond of 10 percent of $2,000.

State agents allege Rearick uploaded at least 16 child porn videos or pictures to the Internet via web-based service Dropbox for public viewing.

He also allegedly used a cellphone to download and trade child porn using the Kik social media application.

In an affidavit, agents allege that Rearick had 220 child porn images on his cellphone.

He faces 30 counts of possessing and distributing child pornography and related charges.

Rearick has been scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 before West Deer District Judge Tom Swan.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.