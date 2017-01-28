Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police investigating early morning shooting in New Kensington

Emily Balser | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Police are looking for one suspect after an early morning shooting in the Elk's Lodge parking lot on Third Avenue in New Kensington.

Sgt. James Horwatt said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday and involved one male victim who was shot at least once.

He said police believe the suspect is a black male, but didn't have any further information. No arrests have been made.

“We're still in the process of interviewing witnesses,” Horwatt said. “It's an ongoing investigation.”

Horwatt said the victim was transported from the scene in a private vehicle to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. He was then transferred to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Horwatt said the victim is in stable condition, but couldn't give specific information about his injuries.

In addition to New Kensington, police from Arnold, Lower Burrell and Westmoreland County are assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-339-7533 or 724-339-7534.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

