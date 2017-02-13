Delays likely: Partial closure of Logans Ferry Road could affect thousands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thousands of drivers will face a detour of at least 8 miles when a busy road linking New Kensington and Plum is closed for up to 10 weeks later this year.

Logans Ferry Road in Plum is tentatively scheduled to be closed near Entrance Drive beginning Oct. 1, said Jeff Rossi, a spokesman for the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Program.

An 81-year-old structurally deficient bridge north of Entrance Drive is slated to be removed, but not replaced, Rossi said.

The bridge was once over a coal mine railroad spur that isn't there anymore. Instead of replacing it, the gap will just be filled in, Rossi said.

It will be the only bridge out of more than 500 statewide replaced as part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Program that isn't being replaced with a new span.

The start of work is dependant on right of way acquisition, Rossi said. If that takes longer than expected, the work would be moved to the 2018 construction season because there would not be time to finish it this year.

About 12,000 vehicles travel that stretch of road between Plum and New Kensington every day, according to PennDOT.

“The amount of people that travel this road ... if I charged a nickel for every car that went past, I wouldn't have to do any work here,” said Dale Fleming, owner of Fleming's Service and Parts, which sits just on the southern side of the bridge at Entrance Drive.

Fleming said he didn't understand the reasoning for closing the road.

“When you have 12,000 cars per day, you're just going to close it for two-and-a-half months?” he said.

Traffic will be detoured because it's not possible to keep a lane open during work, Rossi said.

The official detours follow state roads. The detour for passenger cars is about 8 miles long using Logans Ferry Road, Sardis Road, Old Leechburg Road and Greensburg Road.

The truck detour is longer, nearly 14 miles, using the New Kensington and Oakmont bridges and excluding steep Logans Ferry Road.

“That's gonna suck,” Ashley Irwin, who lives in the Logans Ferry Heights neighborhood of Plum, said of the road being closed.

“From here, that's the most direct way into New Kensington,” she said. “That's where I shop.”

Gene Godleski said it will cut him off from his doctor, chiropractor, grocery store, pharmacy and post office.

“There's no good situation about it,” he said recently while walking his dog.

Rick Price, who also lives in Logans Ferry Heights, said it will affect his heating and air conditioning business.

“The hardest thing to remember is when I'm coming home,” he said. “It's going to be a hassle for anyone who has any goings-on in New Kensington.”

The closure will also present an issue for emergency responders.

Logans Ferry Heights Fire Chief Anthony Petricca said his department has good working relationships with its counterparts in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

“We have plenty of resources to make sure incidents are covered,” he said, noting the other departments in Plum along with those nearby in Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell, New Kensington and Arnold. “It's nice how much resources we have to utilize here. We're very fortunate.”

New Kensington's No. 2 department answers calls in Logans Ferry Heights, Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. He said the departments have not yet discussed what they will do when the road is closed.

“We have good working relations with them,” Saliba said. “I'm sure when the time comes, they'll probably notify us.”

Price isn't sure why engineers can't find a way to keep the road partially open.

“We did land people on the moon,” he said. “I'm glad they're doing it. I wish they'd do it better.”

While Price and others said they'd want to see the road leveled out in the area of the bridge, Rossi said that kind of earthwork isn't part of the project.

“They need to do more to that road than replace the bridge,” Price said. “There's been a lot of rear-end accidents there.”

Fleming said about three-fourths of his business comes from the New Kensington side of the bridge, which he'll be cut off from. Worried that customers won't want to travel the detour to reach him, Fleming said he'll find a way for them to drop their vehicles off so he can retrieve them.

“When you have good customers and they go somewhere else, they may not come back,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.