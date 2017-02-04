Ex-diplomat: U.S.-Italy ties strong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While President Donald Trump's tough talk has upset U.S. relations with nations such as Mexico and Australia, the former U.S. ambassador to Italy sees no points of conflict with that nation.

“There's no reason to think the Trump administration would have any interest in upsetting a very strong, very close relationship that has developed over the decades,” said John Phillips, 74, a Leechburg native who served as U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino from September 2013 until January.

“Italy has been a very good partner,” he said during an interview Friday from his home in Washington. “I don't see any points of conflict with the Trump administration and Italy.”

Phillips, a Democrat, had been a supporter of and fundraiser for former President Obama, who nominated Phillips, a grandson of Italian immigrants, to the ambassador's post. As such, Phillips represented the Obama administration and U.S. interests in Italy.

“It's a pretty high intensity job, which I was expecting but for me was very fulfilling,” he said. “I feel we got a lot done.”

A supporter of Hillary Clinton, Phillips said he intended to leave the post after one term of three to four years regardless of the election's outcome.

All such politically appointed ambassadors were ordered out by Jan. 20, the date of Trump's inauguration.

Lewis Eisenberg, a financier and New Jersey Republican fundraiser, has reportedly been selected to replace Phillips. The U.S. Senate would have to approve his nomination. Phillips expects to meet with him.

“I think he'll be coming down,” Phillips said. “I'll definitely give him the benefit of whatever experience I have. He can do with it what he wants. He seems like a reasonable guy.”

The United States has a major military presence in Italy, with 30,000 Americans, including dependents, at three major bases, Phillips said. The nation is vital to intelligence operations.

“Italy happens to be a very strategic country in terms of its geographic positioning in the world,” Phillips said. “It's close to all the hot spots. Our military bases for us are very important. It's extremely important we maintain the best relationship we can have with them.”

Phillips found himself embroiled in controversy in September, when he warned that defeat of a then-upcoming referendum on constitutional changes would hurt Italy's chances of attracting American investment.

Those opposed to the referendum, which ultimately failed in December, criticized him for interfering in Italy's internal affairs, and some called for his removal.

Phillips said he was only expressing the Obama administration's position, not his own, and that he didn't interfere with Italian sovereignty.

“I felt it was very important. It would have contributed to the stability of the government in Italy,” Phillips said. “Italy has a lot of innate talent and creativity. It doesn't have the governmental structure to support it. It takes so long to get things done.”

Phillips said Italians were very supportive of Clinton, with 10 times as many — 70 percent to 7 percent — favoring her over Trump. They were “astonished” at the outcome of the presidential election.

“The main question I got the last year is what is happening in America. How could they consider electing a man like Donald Trump,” Phillips said. “America is so influential in the world. Everybody relies and looks to America for leadership. They don't know what to expect with this guy.”

Phillips said his days as ambassador would often start at 6:30 in the morning and not end until 10:30 or 11 at night. He said he would spend three to four hours a day reading to stay atop of issues.

For a president, those demands are substantially bigger.

But Trump “doesn't read anything, by his own admission,” Phillips said. “If you don't read, you can't do your job. You can't absorb the huge amount of information to make the decisions that you have to.”

Trump will likely make his first overseas trip as president to Italy in May, when he attends the G7 summit in Sicily.

“I think he'll listen and get to know the European leaders,” Phillips said. “He has no experience at all. He needs to figure out the relationships we have.”

Now that he is out of office, Phillips said he'll regroup on a less than full-time basis with his lawfirm, Phillips & Cohen, which exclusively represents whistleblowers.

He also wants to continue work on Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old farming village he redeveloped into a luxury villa in Tuscany, and make it into a gathering place for policy discussions and the arts.

His wife, Linda Douglass, is head of communications for Bloomberg.

Serving as ambassador was “a great cap to my career, but I'm not through,” he said. “I got a lot more to do.

“I was privileged and honored to be selected. I worked hard at it. Other people can be the judge, but I think it went pretty well.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.