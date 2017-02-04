Wolf's merger plan, firing of drug and alcohol chief upset some Alle-Kiski Valley treatment officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shake-ups and reorganizations at the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs have the leaders of some Alle-Kiski Valley treatment programs wondering about the future of the fight against opioid addiction in Pennsylvania.

On Jan. 24, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Gary Tennis was abruptly dismissed from his position.

According to reports, Tennis was let go following allegations he had hired a subordinate after receiving the blessings of a lobbying group his department was meant to oversee.

However, Tennis said in a Jan. 25 press conference that his departure was linked to his refusal to cooperate with a plan that would see his agency downgraded to a bureau under the authority of a different department.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a proposal that would see the not-yet 5-year-old department merged with other agencies to form a new state Department of Health and Human Services.

The move would have the departments of Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Health, and Human Services combined into a single agency.

In a press release, Wolf said, “This new department will streamline government and allow the commonwealth to deliver more effective services to seniors, individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities, and those suffering from a substance use disorder as well as promote the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”

But for some on the ground fighting the battle against addiction, the move to merge drug and alcohol programs with other services could lead to further financial issues.

VonZell Wade, co-founder of New Kensington-based addiction recovery organization Lost Dreams Awakening, said the state of drug and alcohol program funding is abysmal and that reorganization and new leadership could make things worse.

“Once you throw addiction treatment in with a plethora of other things — we already get the short end of funding as it is,” he said.

When the drug and alcohol program was launched by Wolf in 2012, its operating budget was $466,000. This year, that amount has risen to $2.1 million, but the agency is still one of the lowest funded in the state.

“The opioid problem deserves undivided attention,” Wade said.

Colleen Hughes, executive director of the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, said the poor state of the department's financing is “true, and public knowledge.”

Steve Roman, chief planning officer for Greenbriar Treatment Center, which has offices in New Kensington, agreed with Wade's assertion.

“This is a very bad idea,” he said. “We have strong feelings that we need the single focus. We need one department, one Cabinet-level secretary with access to the governor.

“Burying addiction services in another department is not a good idea. It just doesn't make sense.”

Wade and Roman both expressed concern over the sudden departure of Tennis, who they said has been a tireless ally in the fight against the state's growing opioid addiction problem.

“I have had direct dealings with Gary Tennis,” Wade said. “He has been very supportive, he responsibly expedited the process for treatment bids, he always had an ear for grieving families, and he was willing to admit that the policy of ‘just lock them up' did not work.”

“On the face of it, Mr. Tennis did a superb job,” Roman said. “He had a single focus: treatment and prevention. We have a strong belief that the single focus is required. His work with Narcan, for example, was just superb.”

Hughes said Tennis' dismissal was a surprise to everyone.

“Gary worked tirelessly to fight the opioid epidemic,” she said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Tennis could not be reached for comment.

Hughes said she didn't yet have an opinion on the proposed departmental merger.

“Actually, we have not seen the actual proposal. Until we see the budget, I really can't say how this is going to have an impact,” she said. She was quick to stress that no matter the proposed changes, the fight against addiction will carry on.

“I want all of the stakeholders and community members to know that we will continue to advocate for a comprehensive strategy that addresses the current epidemic and strengthens the existing infrastructure,” she said.

Wolf on Tuesday is expected to present his proposed budget, which will include the funding for the new department.

“What we see is bringing these services all together will help streamline our ability to react to this epidemic and create better services,” said Sarah Galbally, Wolf's top policy aide. “Addressing the epidemic remains a priority and will continue to be a main priority.”

Galbally said few, if any, layoffs will result from the merger of departments.

Despite the claims by the state officials that the new department will provide better service, some still aren't convinced. Wade said that it seemed like the state is more interested in appearances of action without actually doing anything at all to help the problem.

“It speaks to all talk and no action,” he said. “I would like to see more dollars put toward treatment days and keeping people engaged.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.