Knead Community Café in New Kensington to accept what customers able to pay

The grilled cheese BLT at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington will come with a small bowl of wedding soup and a side salad.

But it won't come with a check.

It'll come with a suggested donation.

For the BLT, co-founders Kevin and Mary Bode are asking about $8.

But if that's too steep, they'll take $4, if that's all you can afford.

The idea is simple, if a bit unusual: those who can pay should; those who can't don't have to.

If customers feel they can part with more cash than suggested, they can. And Mary Bode said she hopes they will.

If a customer can't foot the bill, then no donation is required.

The Bodes are attempting to run a restaurant in a way never seen before in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

They are convinced that they will profit from their unique venture, opening Monday at 1011 Barnes St. — and New Kensington will, too — by simply charging what the customer feels they can afford.

A grand opening ceremony will be held later that week, on Feb. 25.

They don't see their venture as a charity.

“The mission is twofold,” Bode said. “To offer wholesome, healthy foods — we believe that everyone is entitled to healthy, wholesome foods — and to eat with respect and dignity.”

Bode also wants to “create community — to have a place where people from diverse backgrounds can come and congregate and form friendships. By forming friendships we are forming a healthier, stronger community.”

Customers without the means to pay will have the option to volunteer their time working at the restaurant if they are able.

Knead general manager Chanda Moyes, a New Kensington native, called the program, “a ‘hand-up,' not a handout.”

She said the restaurant, set at the site of the former Sons of Italy club, will be the start of a new beginning for her city.

“This is going to be a catalyst, not only for the community, to make it feel more than what it has been in the last years, but it's going to bring business in, it's going to bring professionals in,” Moyes said. “It's going to give people a stationary establishment of what could be done here. We don't have to be stagnant.”

Fostering relationships

The cafe will have seating for large groups and small parties as well as couches where students and professionals can relax while taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi. A conference room with a dedicated cafe bar will be available to rent.

But the true function of the farm-to-table cafe can be seen in the middle of the restaurant floor.

The centerpiece of the dining area is a long, heavy wooden farm table constructed by a volunteer from old barn boards.

It's meant to be a gathering point from which career men and women can dine with their less-fortunate peers, where the community the Bodes hope to foster will hopefully begin.

“It's just not about food,” Mary Bode said. “It's about coming together and embracing each other and neighbor helping neighbor.”

Bode admitted that their business model may come across as a charity function, but she said that the Knead cafe has every intention of being a restaurant where people from all walks of life will want to eat.

“We are not a soup kitchen; we are not a drop-in center,” Bode said. “We are functioning as a restaurant.”

She said selling the image of the place as a restaurant first and foremost has required some well-placed words.

“We do a lot of public speaking,” she said. “We go around and we talk. We are a full-scale restaurant, but we wanted to make it somewhere special.”

Volunteers needed

Bode said that so far the response received from the community has been overwhelming, but that going forward the business is going to need the help of volunteers.

“We are community run and supported,” Bode said. “We are always going to be in need of volunteers.”

Bode said she isn't worried that promised support might not materialize.

“We trust that we will be supported so that we can sustain operations,” she said. “We hope the community embraces the concept of pay-what-you-can — and maybe paying it forward for our neighbors who need a little bit more.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.