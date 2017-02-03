Planting the seed: IUP program aims to get kids invested in science at an early age

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lawrence Kupchella threw a rubber ball against a wall inside Freeport Area Middle School's auditorium on Friday.

It bounced back into his hands.

Then he dipped it into a container filled with liquid nitrogen and threw it again.

It shattered into several little pieces. More than 100 sixth-grade students burst into applause and excited chatter.

“It was unexpected, wasn't it?” said Kupchella, an assistant chemistry professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Kupchella's presentation on “The Amazing Properties of Liquid Nitrogen” didn't stop there.

He dropped an apple into the container.

It came out hard enough to pound a nail into a wooden board.

“I didn't even break the skin on the apple,” Kupchella said after hammering the nail in.

This is the second year that Kupchella has talked liquid nitrogen with sixth-graders at the school in Buffalo Township.

His presentation is part of IUP's Visiting Scientist Program, which aims to generate an interest in science for K-12 students and encourage communication between schools and colleges.

Wanting to hear what students thought would happen to objects that came into contact with the liquid — which has a temperature of minus 320 degrees , Kupchella, the program's coordinator, lectured and asked them questions.

In the end, he was surprised by their insight.

“Some answers that I get, and I've gotten a couple today ... I wouldn't have expected from college students,” Kupchella said.

Rachel Coyle, the sixth-grade science teacher at the middle school, said the demonstration serves as a great precursor for her students, who will be learning about chemistry in the seventh grade.

It also helps them explore avenues they may not have been previously exposed to.

“There's only so much as teachers that we can do in the classroom as far as teaching with the material that we have,” she said. “Of course, we get creative with labs and technology ... but ultimately there's limitations to all of that.

“When we lean on the expertise of ... those that teach at the collegiate level, I think we start opening doors for our students and they start seeing possibility that they would have never thought of before.”

Seven IUP faculty members are involved with the program. It has received grants through the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, but participation is mostly volunteer, Kupchella said.

Because he has a full-time job, Kupchella tries to schedule his presentations during his free time. He will go to schools during the university's Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. He calls his involvement in the program “satisfying.”

“It's our job to explain how scientists approach problems and to encourage young people (to pursue) careers in science,” Kupchella said. “It's just rewarding, and you hope that they feel the same thing.”

The program advertises in Indiana, Cambria and Armstrong counties, but presenters will travel to schools outside their coverage areas if they are able, Kupchella said. Students can also come to the IUP campus.

Coyle, who applied for the presentations this year and last year, chose liquid nitrogen both times because it's a “very high interest subject.”

“They love seeing all of the different experiments,” she said. “Anything you can do to get them excited about learning.”

Other presentations offered by the program include the chemistry of everyday materials, how a smartphone can analyze water quality, and learning about constellations and the solar system.

Kupchella's demonstrations certainly stuck with 11-year-old Matthew Pascucci. He plans on becoming a scientist or a nuclear engineer.

Though Matthew enjoys math and science, he tends to zone out when the topics get boring.

That didn't happen Friday.

“I've never seen liquid nitrogen in its form,” he said.

Anita Bhat, 11, has been hooked on science since she first did a science experiment in third grade. She has aspirations of being a science teacher. Her mom is also in the science field.

Her favorite part of the presentation? When Kupchella threw the ball that shattered.

“I thought it was cool how it bounced the first time but didn't the second,” Anita said.

She even knew why.

“It got tense and then all the molecules inside escaped.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.