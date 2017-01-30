Apollo-Ridge envisions alumni hall of fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Apollo-Ridge School District is hoping to honor distinguished alumni and encourage students to strive for success by creating a Viking Pride Wall of Fame.

District Superintendent Matt Curci said officials are working to get the initiative started soon by forming a committee of students, alumni, faculty and district employees to accept nominations.

“We truly have some exceptional alumni,” he said.

The wall of fame will be divided into three categories: alumni, staff and community supporters.

Nominations for alumni would have to be for people who graduated at least 10 years prior. Nominations for staff and community supporters will be for people who left or retired at least two years prior.

Officials plan to have an induction ceremony for recipients. The wall will be displayed in the high school lobby.

Curci said the nominees would need to exhibit a high level of success in their field and leadership skills. He said their accomplishments should be verifiable and not based on opinion.

“It should be above and beyond the norm,” he said.

Curci hopes that honoring distinguished alumni and supporters will provide examples to students of the success they can have once leaving the district with the “values and ethics” the district teaches them.

Specific dates and nomination information will be available to the public once the committee is formed.

Job fair coming March 15

A job fair will be held March 15 at the high school, first for Apollo-Ridge students and later for the public.

Curci said the fair will focus on schools and businesses that require trade skills or associate degrees as an alternative to four-year colleges and degrees.

Exhibitors will include the Lenape Tech licensed practical nursing program, Butler County Community College, Community College of Allegheny County, Westmoreland County Community College, Pennsylvania State Police and trade unions.

Students will attend the fair during the school day.

The fair then will be opened to the public from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.