Drug dealer's forfeiture money continues to help Lower Burrell

A drug dealer's conviction apparently will continue to pay off for area police.

More than four years ago, Lower Burrell police worked with federal and state officers to prosecute Omali Atiba McKay, now 29, a Trinidad native convicted in federal court for selling cocaine.

The latest and possibly the last of McKay's assets to be divided up is the $185,000 obtained for the sale of a house along Puckety Church Road that McKay bought more than five years ago. Records show McKay bought the house for about $235,000.

He was listed as the house's sole owner in the Aug. 25, 2011, transaction.

According to federal records, McKay told immigration officials that he only had about $4,100 in net worth when moving to the United States several years earlier. After his conviction, prosecutors said he used drug money to buy the house, and they started forfeiture proceedings.

Federal and state officials have confiscated about $270,000 in cash, numerous cars and other assets found in the house.

McKay is serving a 10- to 20-year sentence in a state prison for indecent assault on a child in Westmoreland County.

According to the state Department of Corrections, the earliest he can be released is August 2024.

McKay was separately sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and having a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

It's unclear when he will serve federal time and if any of the state sentence counts toward the federal sentence.

Chief wants new police radios

Lower Burrell detectives started the investigation of McKay, and other police joined the probe.

As a result, the sale of the house is good news for police.

A percentage of the money likely will go to the federal government, but Lower Burrell police will get part of the remaining money, Chief Tim Weitzel said.

Weitzel wants to spend the money on four specialized in-car computers and five in-car cameras.

The department recently used about $24,000 in previously allocated money from McKay forfeitures to buy portable radios for 17 officers. The officers will carry them on their belts.

“The new radios were purchased with forfeiture money, not taxpayer money,” Weitzel said.

Like the previous radios, the new ones are encrypted, for officers' safety, so the general public cannot hear police radio transmissions.

If there is enough money, police likely will replace heavy protective vests worn at times in addition to regular protective vests.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.