Missing Brackenridge man, 33, found dead in woods near campsite

A 33-year-old Brackenridge man was found dead in the woods in Armstrong County on Tuesday, about 200 yards north of his campsite in South Buffalo, according to the county coroner.

Donald M. Mastandrea was found about a mile north of the Allegheny River along Dock Hollow Creek, Coroner Brian Myers said. It was not immediately known how or why he died.

“There is no foul play seen at the scene,” Myers said.

Mastandrea's family had last heard from him nearly a week ago, around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Family members reported him missing to Brackenridge police on Monday, Myers said.

A search party of local police, firefighters and Mastandrea's family found him around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Myers pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Bock Funeral Home, Shaler, will be handling arrangements.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.