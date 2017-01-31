Brackenridge Express Mart robbed again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second time in a little more than a week, an armed man robbed the Express Mart in Brackenridge.

Police said tall, slim man entered the store just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded cash.

A clerk gave him money and the man fled.

Police said the man's face and hands were covered and the clerk was uncertain about the man's race.

The man wore dark clothing, a mask, sunglasses, hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Officer Mike Duffy said the man was armed but he declined to give specifics.

On Jan. 24 a lone robber got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk at the same market.

Police said that man walked into the Express Mart at about 4:45 p.m. and showed the clerk a large, dark semi-automatic gun with a long magazine. No one else was in the store at the time.

“He demanded cash from the drawer and also two packs of Newports (cigarettes) and ran out,” Chief Jamie Bock said.

Police said the Jan. 24 robber also was tall and thin. He had a dark complexion and was wearing dark pants and a white or tan hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. He also wore sunglasses and some sort of mask, police said.

The man ran west on Brackenridge Avenue toward Tarentum and was last seen on Orchard Way. He may have left in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevrolet.

So far, police have not determined if the robbers are the same man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-224-1361.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.