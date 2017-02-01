Retraining benefits available for laid-off ATI employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The meetings are primarily for workers laid off from Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s former Gilpin and Midland plants.

United Steelworkers, state Department of Labor and Industry and Mon Valley Unemployed Committee representatives will host two Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits rights meetings to answer questions.

Workers who lost their jobs when Allegheny Technologies Inc. closed idled plants in Gilpin and Midland following a lengthy labor dispute soon could start preparing for new careers with some unexpected cash.

The United Steelworkers is inviting hundreds of laid-off ATI employees to meetings Feb. 9 to learn more about retraining benefits. The benefits are offered under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which is designed to help workers impacted by foreign trade.

“We want to make sure everyone knows the deadline to apply, so we have to get the word out,” union spokesman R.J. Hufnagel said.

About 400 employees at ATI's Bagdad plant in Gilpin, which made grain-oriented electrical steel, and at the company's Midland stainless steel melt shop and finishing operation in Beaver County lost their jobs when those facilities closed permanently in late October.

ATI union workers at the two plants and other sites the Pittsburgh-based stainless steel and specialty metals maker operates were locked out in a bitter contract battle for six months starting in August 2015. The company had said in December 2015 that Bagdad and Midland could reopen if market conditions for their products improved.

An ATI representative couldn't be reached for comment.

Some workers from the two closed plants may have retired or gotten new jobs, Hufnagel said.

Those seeking assistance can apply by an extended March 31 deadline for the retraining benefit that typically didn't apply to locked-out workers, until the USW challenged a previous policy, he said.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued a rule in December that workers can be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits, including the retraining benefits, if their job loss resulted from a lockout, the union said in a letter to members.

“Originally, the Labor Department denied them because generally (the program) isn't for workers who were locked out,” Hufnagel said. “We appealed and said it wasn't just the lockout, it was the trade imbalance.”

Labor Department spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins confirmed the USW advocated for such benefits for 245 workers at Bagdad, and provided a Dec. 22 letter stating that workers displaced by lockouts can qualify for retraining help.

Trainees can get weekly payments

Eligible, laid-off workers in state-accredited training programs can collect benefits including weekly income payments based on unemployment compensation amounts, USW staff representative Wayne Donato said.

The state Department of Labor and Industry administers the federal TAA program in Pennsylvania; a department representative didn't respond to a request for comment.

As to qualifying full-time training programs, “It's a cafeteria of opportunities,” Donato said. “You can go to culinary school. I know guys who have gone to electrician school, small engine repair. It's just, how much time you can stay in school collecting” benefits.

Officials at USW Local 1138 in Leechburg couldn't be reached for comment, and Local 1212 in Midland referred questions to Donato.

ATI said in October the two plant closings would save ATI about $10 million, and that while ATI was the No. 2 U.S. producer of electrical steel used in power generation equipment and the No. 3 commodity stainless producer, global capacity of the products exceeds global consumption.

ATI in July 2015 cheered a United States victory with the World Trade Organization in a trade dispute over Chinese duties placed on imports of grain-oriented electrical steel.

Also, CEO Rich Harshman said last week in an earnings conference call that the company is pleased with President Trump's move to leave the Trans Pacific Partnership and that existing trade agreements need to be enforced.

“We spend a lot of time looking at and analyzing TPP, and did not think that it was a good, fair trade agreement for American manufacturers,” Harshman said.

ATI reported a fourth-quarter profit of $9.9 million on $796.1 million in sales, compared to a $226.9 million loss on $738.9 million in sales for the year-ago quarter.

Kim Leonard is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.