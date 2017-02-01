Parents confront Plum School Board about attack on daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The district will host a community forum on bullying prevention from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Oblock •Junior High School auditorium, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

Chad and Pamela Salerno don't want another Plum School District student to go through what their daughter went through.

“My kid was a victim,” Chad Salerno told district officials at a board meeting Tuesday evening. “Can you guarantee me the safety of my child and any other child in the district?”

His question was in reaction to a violent altercation Jan. 18 in the high school cafe­teria.

Their daughter, a ninth-grader, was attacked from behind by a student and struck multiple times in the head while another student recorded it.

Chad Salerno said the family hopes making the incident public at the board meeting will help curtail future altercations and have administration take more action.

He said video of the incident was shared through social media, and his daughter is afraid to come back to class. He called it a premeditated attack.

His daughter, who was transported to Forbes Regional Hospital, sustained minor injuries to the face and momentarily had blurred vision, the father said.

“Does anybody know, on the board or anybody here, what it feels like to get a phone call by your husband saying, ‘Your child was assaulted in school and is being sent to the ER?' ” Pamela Salerno said. “I do. ... How would you feel if this was your child?”

Pamela Salerno became emotional when describing the incident, expressing outrage with the video and concern for her daughter's academic future.

“I will make sure that justice is served,” she said. “What I'm looking for are possible solutions that will not only provide safety for my child, but also will not rob her of her full academic potential.”

Superintendent Timothy Glasspool confirmed there was an incident.

He said the district suspended the assailant and she was cited by police.

Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said Tuesday an in-school police officer issued a non-traffic citation for harassment and disorderly conduct against the female student. He said the victim's injuries weren't serious.

Neither the Salernos, district officials nor police publicly identified the alleged attacker.

“If you allow this student to return to this school, this will just be another punch in the face of my daughter by you,” Chad Salerno told district officials. “I'm here for justice for my daughter and for all students in this district. Review your (disciplinary) policy. Follow your policy.”

Several board members apologized to the Salernos and said they were shocked to hear about the incident.

“It breaks my heart that your daughter is distressed and we see you are distressed,” board member Vicky Roessler said.

Board member Sue Caldwell assured the family the incident and other district safety matters will be addressed.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.