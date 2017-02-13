Developers hope entrepreneurial center will breathe new life into New Ken business district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State is hoping an entrepreneurial center it plans to open in New Kensington's business district will breathe some new life into a five-block stretch of Fifth Avenue where vacant storefronts and empty lots abound.

The center, featuring a business incubator and shared working space, is part of a revitalization effort dubbed the Corridor of Innovation by university officials and city leaders.

It is targeted to open Sept. 15 in a building at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street that also houses Social Security Administration offices.

Officials plan to spend $35,000 in grant money from the Community Foundation of West-moreland County to spruce up the downtown area and hope the small projects could help draw more activity and investments.

The idea is to use Corridor of Innovation signs, plus benches, bike racks and other amenities to enhance the section of Fifth Avenue from around 12th Street, near the Westmoreland County Community College campus, to the planned entrepreneurial center.

“We're going to attract a lot of people with ideas, and hopefully products that they would want to test and to try out,” said Kevin Snider, Penn State New Kensington chancellor. “So we're hoping that we can create a place in New Kensington where that kind of spirit is welcomed and celebrated and present.”

Snider, city and Westmoreland County officials met Friday in the old Sons of Italy hall with about 60 local leaders and business people to solicit help with curriculum for the center, fundraising packages for entrepreneurs and ideas to improve Fifth Avenue and for the shared working space.

Unified theme

A unified, Fifth Avenue theme could help to attract businesses that want to be close to the entrepreneurial center, Snider said, and vacant buildings could be ideal spaces for companies that start at the center and need more space later.

The Knead Community Cafe, opening Feb. 20 in a former Sons of Italy club off Fifth Avenue, is one of the first new businesses in the corridor; the restaurant has a unique “pay-what-you-can” concept instead of set prices for meals.

Earlier this month, a group from the university and city strolled the length of the corridor to scout spots where lights might shine on century-old buildings with intricate architectural details, and where bike racks, benches and planters could make the area more attractive.

Students from the university and community college could design window treatments for empty storefronts, with building owners' permission, and could update business signs and do some painting and minor repairs to facades, said Kary L. Coleman, Penn State New Kensington's director of development and alumni relations.

“This is an experiment. Most entrepreneurial centers go in where there are already amenities and lots of support,” Snider said. “We hope that if this works that other higher educational institutions and other campuses in the Penn State system can replicate it to really breathe some new life into cities and towns.”

A bike lane along Fifth Avenue is being considered, and amenities such as an amphitheater and a sand volleyball court are envisioned on some city-owned vacant lots. A concert and art market could be held this summer, Coleman said.

Investment catalyst

Mayor Tom Guzzo said the city owns some properties along the corridor, but most are privately held.

“We're going to work with (building owners) not only in terms of trying to fill those places, but in terms of beautifying those places,” the mayor said.

Corey Pistininzi, owner of the Modfinish home design gallery on Fifth Avenue, called the revitalization plan “absolutely fantastic.”

“One of the big problems is the boarded-up storefronts,” Pistininzi said. “These things need to be reopened and cleaned up. There is a lot of architectural significance to the buildings here that needs to be brought back.”

The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County awarded the Corridor of Innovation and Knead Community Cafe projects $35,000 each, the largest amounts in its most recent round of Revitalizing Westmoreland grants, said Phil Koch, executive director. A total $150,000 is awarded each year to projects in seven cities.

Considering matching funds and services, investments along Fifth Avenue this year likely will top $200,000, Koch said. That total also includes $5,000 toward the community college's garden project on Fifth.

“We see that these are small investments, and the purpose of small investments is to be a catalyst for additional investments in the years to come,” Koch said.

The entrepreneurial center so far has secured $567,000 in funding, with another $290,000 expected, Snider said, and $225,000 will be raised for programming.

“We'll have students with ideas that we're going to teach there, local community folks who have ideas,” Snider said, and the center will arrange investments in promising companies. “Penn State is developing a kind of entrepreneurial network across the state,” he said. “This center will be part of that.”

Quick progress

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. has an agreement to buy the Fifth Avenue building for $100,000, and will match Penn State's grant of $150,000 as an equity investment in the center, said Jason Rigone, executive director.

The Fifth Avenue revitalization plan also is top-ranked locally to obtain funds through the Appalachian Regional Commission economic development agency, he added.

Penn State is working with Beauty Shoppe, an East Liberty-based workspace management firm, to create and run the shared working space in the entrepreneurial center.

While New Kensington is different from East Liberty, “It certainly shares the need for a catalyst to bring people together,” said Rabih Helou, chief operating officer.

Professionals or small companies needing workspace would pay monthly membership fees; rates are under study, but an example is a range of around $100 to open space to $600 for an office that accommodates two people.

The New Kensington center is being designed with 15 offices and open space for another 30 or so workers, such as “freelancers and those who pit-stop,” Helou said. Relationships formed at shared working centers tend to spawn new products and business growth, he said.

Beauty Shoppe CEO Matthew Ciccone said about 80 percent of members in the company's spaces are established professionals and small companies. Advertising for members in the New Kensington center could start in July, and Snider said there already have been inquiries.

Progress on the center and the Fifth Avenue corridor “is going to get really fast, really quick,” Snider told those at Friday's event.

Kim Leonard is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.