Freeport to replace large section of high school roof

After 39 years, Freeport Area High School is getting a new roof.

The school board Wednesday night viewed a proposal to replace a major part of the senior high roof that will cost about $1.12 million.

Consultants Mike Lechleitner and Rich Florida said the roof will be replaced above the music department, auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria, the administration wing and two classroom wings.

The price increased $25,000 from an earlier estimate because some asbestos has been found embedded in the old roof.

Asbestos removal workers have to be certified, Lechleitner said, “or they'll have to subcontract it out.”

Blisters or roof “bubbles” will also be trimmed and eliminated.

School district officials said contract bids will be sought until March 2 and opened that day.

The school board is expected to award a contract March 8 and some preliminary work will be done during Easter break if the weather is favorable.

The remainder of the work will be done over the summer and finished in time for school to begin Aug. 20.

Minor repairs will also be done on older roof sections at Buffalo and South Buffalo elementary schools.

Business Manager Ryan Manzer said those schools had work done recently, but this will cover the areas that still need to be replaced.

Those roof repairs might come in at under $10,000 each, he said.

Money for the project will be taken from the school district's capital improvement fund.

George Guido is a freelance writer.