Apollo-Ridge fundraising success leads to upgrades for high school auditorium

Apollo-Ridge High School's auditorium will have brighter lights and a crisper sound system just in time for the spring musical.

“Our arts program is such a large part of our school that I couldn't find a project that affected so many students — they deserve it,” said Principal Dan Consuegra. “Our musicals, our plays, our chorus, our band; they do such a phenomenal job that we need to keep up with them.”

The school received $10,000 from the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation to make the improvements. Consuegra applied for the money last fall when the foundation put out a call for requests from each school.

Cristine Kostiuk, foundation president, said the group had been focused on funding projects in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, also known as STEAM.

After a successful fundraising year — which brought in nearly $60,000 — the foundation had extra money to give out.

“We had quite a bit of money in the pot, and we had been spending the money to furnish and get the STEAM center up and running in the middle school,” she said. “We started looking at what other things we could do that would fall within that STEM plus arts.”

The foundation granted the high school's request as well as $13,000 for a new router for the middle school's laser cutting machine. Kostiuk said that machine hasn't arrived yet, but it will give the technology education program the ability to do larger, more complex projects.

“Those are two that we thought would make the greatest impact on the programs here,” Kostiuk said.

The high school's light and sound replacement is being done by the maintenance staff and students from shop class who are building the console to hold the new sound board. “I definitely wanted it to be a student project because we have quite a few students that really thrive in hands-on construction,” Consuegra said.

The students were able to have an “in-school field trip” to work on the project for a whole school day. They will see the project through from start to finish.

“It's such an authentic learning experience for them,” he said.

Drama club adviser and spring musical director Bethany Greenlee said having the new equipment will enhance the students' learning experience.

“Before, we had to rent the wireless mics,” she said. “(Now) the kids can learn how to use them, how to work them, get better at them.”

Greenlee said she is looking forward to this year's musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” with the updated auditorium. The musical will be performed March 9-11.

“Having a new sound system and lighting system overall will make the show better,” she said.

Greenlee said she is grateful to the education foundation and Consuegra.

“It's awesome to see that they're making that space a priority,” she said. “They're very, very supportive of the arts.”

