Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge fundraising success leads to upgrades for high school auditorium

Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Dakota Conner, 16, James White, 17, Lucas Wallace, 17, Cody Peace, 17 and Jacob McMaster, 16, are Tech education students at Apollo-Ridge High School involved constructing a new Sound booth for the school auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Apollo-Ridge High School just received $10,000 from the Apollo-Ridge education foundation to make improvements to its auditorium.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Apollo-Ridge High School's auditorium will have brighter lights and a crisper sound system just in time for the spring musical.

“Our arts program is such a large part of our school that I couldn't find a project that affected so many students — they deserve it,” said Principal Dan Consuegra. “Our musicals, our plays, our chorus, our band; they do such a phenomenal job that we need to keep up with them.”

The school received $10,000 from the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation to make the improvements. Consuegra applied for the money last fall when the foundation put out a call for requests from each school.

Cristine Kostiuk, foundation president, said the group had been focused on funding projects in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, also known as STEAM.

After a successful fundraising year — which brought in nearly $60,000 — the foundation had extra money to give out.

“We had quite a bit of money in the pot, and we had been spending the money to furnish and get the STEAM center up and running in the middle school,” she said. “We started looking at what other things we could do that would fall within that STEM plus arts.”

The foundation granted the high school's request as well as $13,000 for a new router for the middle school's laser cutting machine. Kostiuk said that machine hasn't arrived yet, but it will give the technology education program the ability to do larger, more complex projects.

“Those are two that we thought would make the greatest impact on the programs here,” Kostiuk said.

The high school's light and sound replacement is being done by the maintenance staff and students from shop class who are building the console to hold the new sound board. “I definitely wanted it to be a student project because we have quite a few students that really thrive in hands-on construction,” Consuegra said.

The students were able to have an “in-school field trip” to work on the project for a whole school day. They will see the project through from start to finish.

“It's such an authentic learning experience for them,” he said.

Drama club adviser and spring musical director Bethany Greenlee said having the new equipment will enhance the students' learning experience.

“Before, we had to rent the wireless mics,” she said. “(Now) the kids can learn how to use them, how to work them, get better at them.”

Greenlee said she is looking forward to this year's musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” with the updated auditorium. The musical will be performed March 9-11.

“Having a new sound system and lighting system overall will make the show better,” she said.

Greenlee said she is grateful to the education foundation and Consuegra.

“It's awesome to see that they're making that space a priority,” she said. “They're very, very supportive of the arts.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.