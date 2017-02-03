Arnold committee receives $15K grant to fix up 18th Street Ball Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those interested in helping can call Melissa Charlton at 724-337-8733.

Arnold's recreation committee is looking for volunteers to help complete improvements to the 18th Street Ball Field.

A small group of residents that make up a recreation committee in Arnold received a $15,000 grant to improve the 18th Street Ball Field.

“We were really surprised that we got it,” said Melissa Charlton, who serves on the three-member committee. “We're really happy that we can help our city in this manner.”

The nonprofit, volunteer committee is made up of Charlton, 62, Dawn McKinley, 41, and her son, Craig McKinley, 20.

Although not part of the city government, the group works to improve Arnold to make it more inviting for residents and visitors.

Charlton's and McKinley's husbands both serve on council.

Committee finances are overseen by Arnold Treasurer Joseph Puet and City Manager George Hayfield.

The group received the grant from the county through the Revitalizing Westmoreland initiative. It will go toward replacing the roof on the dugouts, the concession stand, the bathrooms and pavilions.

“It's just a mess and they need done,” she said.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is looking forward to the improvements.

“I'm just really excited,” she said.

Although the field isn't used as much as it once was, she said it was used for a big event last summer, the Freeport International Baseball Invitational.

“They're supposed to be coming again this year,” Peconi said.

McKinley said she hopes to draw more people to use the field.

“I'm just doing it for the kids,” McKinley said.

She hopes the group can continue to apply for grants.

McKinley said she and Charlton have a vision and believe that Arnold can be improved.

“I think everybody's given up on Arnold,” she said. “You could do a lot with this little town.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.