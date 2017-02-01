Knoch student, 16, dies in Route 8 crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Knoch High School student was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 8 in Penn Township, Butler County.

Cameron Ashton, 16, of Penn Township was pronounced dead at the scene after he was ejected from a Jeep wrangler that landed on its roof, hitting the front of a bar, McBride Station. Ashton played on Knoch's football team.

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old Saxonburg boy, received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Cpl. Jack D. Ripper of the Penn Township police.

Both boys were Knoch High School students who were on their way home from the Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School on the campus of Butler Area School District in Butler Township, according to Ripper.

Ripper said the driver lost control of his Jeep, which rolled several times before it came to rest.

The accident investigation could take weeks, Ripper said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.