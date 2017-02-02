Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Two shot at Elks Lodge in New Kensington
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Police say two men were shot inside the Elks Lodge in downtown New Kensington on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017.

Two men are in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered Wednesday inside a private club in downtown New Kensington.

Police Detective Sgt. Jim Horwatt said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. inside the Elks Lodge on Third Avenue.

The Elks Exalted Ruler Karsten Smith said there were only four or five people there Wednesday night at the time of the shooting.

Police know that six shots were fired in the club because officers found six empty shell cases left behind, said police Chief Mike Klein.

The wounded men, ages 37 and 25, are in stable condition in a Pittsburgh hospital, Klein said.

He declined to talk about a specific motive for the shooting, which happened just four days after a 22-year-old man was shot in a parking lot near the same Elks Lodge.

Detectives are “exploring the possibility that the two shootings are connected,” Klein said.

Police are looking at Elks surveillance images and talking to witnesses.

The Lodge has more than a dozen surveillance cameras, said Smith. He confirm police have been given images from those cameras.

The Lodge's executive leadership will meet with staff to discuss the shooting.

“We are increasing our security,” Smith said.

The shooting is the second such incident associated with the club in less than a week.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old New Kensington man was wounded by gunfire in a parking lot near the same Elks.

The man wounded Saturday remained in stable condition on Thursday, Klein said.

Police spent much of the night and into Thursday morning searching for clues inside the club and for possible evidence at several locations along Third and Fourth avenues after Wednesday night's shooting.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

