PSNK talk to explore research on dating and sexual violence

Penn State New Kensington is attempting to shed light on the latest dating and sexual violence research.

Students at PSNK's campus in Upper Burrell report a low rate of sexual violence, but the school will have a guest lecturer address the topic Feb. 16.

Elizabeth Miller, a Harvard-educated professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will speak about “Rethinking Dating and Sexual Violence Prevention: Exploring the Roles of Sexuality, Trauma, and Gender.”

In fall 2015, Penn State published a Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey answered by about 4,500 students at its main campus at University Park.

A sizable portion of the student population reported at least one instance of sexual assault while a student there.

About 18 percent of undergraduate students and about 7 percent of graduate or professional students reported experiencing at least one incident of sexual assault or assault.

Female undergraduates were the most vulnerable, with nearly three in every 10 reporting at least one incident.

Penn State New Kensington students reported sexual violence at a far lesser rate.

Among 161 student respondents, about 4 percent of women and 3 percent of PSNK students reported sexual assault during their time on campus.

Among its various campuses statewide, Penn State counts about 100,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

The one-hour lecture is part of a “Human Sexuality as a Health Concern” course taught by Penelope Morrison, an assistant professor of biobehavioral health.

The course looks at health from all angles.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to educate our campus community on sexual and dating violence and how we can address these issues as a campus and a community,” Morrison said of Miller's discussion.

Morrison has headed the biobehavioral health program since its start in the fall. She comes to PSNK from Magee-Womens Research Institute, where she was a co-investigator and senior research associate.

She also has taught at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Social Work.

Known for Coaching Boys into Men

Miller is perhaps best known for having developed a sexual-violence prevention program called Coaching Boys into Men.

That program, which was evaluated as effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012, involves training coaches to talk to their young male athletes about stopping violence against women.

The Allegheny Valley and Highlands school districts are involved in the program, and Riverview and Kiski Area school districts reported in December they were raising money to participate, too.

Miller's research has spanned the globe and has included the study of sex trafficking among adolescents in Asia, teen dating abuse and reproductive health. She has worked to reduce gender-based violence and improve adolescent and young adult women's health in India and Japan.

PSNK spokesman Bill Woodard said Miller's lecture is intended to “examine promising strategies, challenges and lessons learned, with implementation of prevention interventions in clinical and community-based settings.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.