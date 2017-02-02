East Deer looks at recycling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The East Deer commissioners are discussing how to provide recycling service to township residents.

But home service appears unlikely because of the cost and the small number of township residents expressing interest, Commissioner Anthony Taliani said at a commissioners meeting Thursday.

Officials said a handful of residents have requested recycling availability, either to commissioners or with calls to the township office.

Taliani said he had looked into a number of options.

Biweekly home pickup would add $4 to residents' monthly garbage bill, he said.

Since not all residents have asked for it, he presumes that would not go over well.

“That's not an option for me,” he said.

The other option would be to provide a bin or Dumpster where residents could take recyclables. The township would pay to rent the container and to have it emptied.

Taliani noted problems with that idea coming out of Cheswick.

Cheswick leaders recently decided to have its recycling bins removed because of problems with garbage being put in them and materials becoming scattered around the site at Rachel Carson Park when the containers became full.

Taliani said he'd be concerned about televisions being placed in a bin.

“There's potential problems,” he said. “I'd like to see us put cameras up.”

Taliani said commissioners could make a decision in March or April.

Grant pursued

East Deer will apply for a state grant to continue work on its water storage tank.

Commissioners voted Thursday to seek a $250,000 grant from the Keystone Communities grant program for the second phase of its water tank improvement project.

The tank dates to the late 1950s.

The township rehabilitated the interior of the million gallon tank last year, which included draining, cleaning and sandblasting. Some exterior structural work was also done.

The second phase would complete the exterior structural repairs, electrical upgrades and exterior cleaning. Security measures would be added including new fencing, and the access road would be improved.

Taliani said officials hope to learn by late spring or early summer if the township receives the grant. If successful, the work could be done before next winter.

East Deer owns its water distribution system and buys water in bulk from Tarentum.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.