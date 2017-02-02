Brackenridge seeks another way to fix leaky waterline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After being turned down for a federal grant, Brackenridge is considering doing some infrastructure work on its own.

Borough officials are concerned about replacing a leaky 520-foot-long stretch of waterline on Ninth Avenue.

The waterline, between Morgan and Penn streets, has broken three times in the last month.

That prompted council to consider having the public works department install new pipe in March or try to get an Allegheny County grant.

Council will hold a special meeting later this month to sort out the issue.

Officials said Brackenridge was turned down for the federal Community Development Block Grant because there aren't enough low-income residents in the area.

The requirement is 51 percent of the households in the project area; Brackenridge has 48 percent who qualify as low-income residents.

The borough will be applying for a $325,000 grant from the County Infrastructure Tourism Fund, the program funded by gambling casino revenue.

Brackenridge would have to pitch in $74,000.

Several officials feel that matching money could go toward buying materials and having the five-member public works crew lay the pipe, backfill the hole and restore the pavement.

If Brackenridge decides to wait for a decision on the CITF grant, it could be late summer until the grant is approved — putting the project back to next year.

“I'm worried about getting more leaks if we wait and it's an '18 project,” said Councilman John Stanzione.

Some officials feel this would take the street crew workers away from their regular duties.

Others were concerned about the time it would take to integrate the new pipe with about 30 existing residential connections.

The borough also plans to replace the Ninth Avenue waterline from Prospect to Morgan — another 720 feet — but officials feel it isn't as vital as replacing the other block's line.

In a related issue, the borough would also like to repave Ninth Avenue but needs to wait until the waterline project is finished.

Rental inspections questioned

Stanzione said 67 citations were mailed to landlords who did not register for rental unit inspections for 2015 and '16.

Landlords must pay an annual $50 fee to have their rental units inspected. They, or a property manager, also must live within 15 miles of the borough, among other requirements.

It's an effort to cut down on absentee landlords, property neglect and, ultimately, blighted property.

Tim Rapp, owner of rental units on Cherry Street, said the landlord ordinance is discriminatory because the high-rise on First Avenue and Dalton's Landing units aren't part of the inspection program.

“I don't have a problem with the fee as long as everybody is paying it,” Rapp said. “I'm not here to put up a fight, but this is something I truly believe in.”

Jim Huet, another rental property owner, said the fee should be per property, not necessarily per unit.

Officials said they would look into whether the Allegheny County Housing Authority property should be part of the borough's rental inspection ordinance.

George Guido is a freelance writer.