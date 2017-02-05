Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer fire department seeks bids for garage
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

One of West Deer's three fire departments hopes to have a new garage to house its trucks built and finished this year.

West Deer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 is now seeking contract bids for the project. They are due by Feb. 23.

The department wants to replace its four-bay truck garage at its current location at 2163 Saxonburg Blvd., fire Chief Adam Williams said.

The new building would have the same number of bays. At 60-by-80 feet, it would be slightly smaller than the existing building, which is 60-by-90 feet, Willliams said.

It would include a lounge and office.

The social hall, which got a new roof in 2002, will remain.

“That part's all good,” he said.

Williams said the existing garage is an old block building. It has structural issues, including a leaking roof. And because of multiple additions there is no easy way of remodeling it.

The new garage will be laid out differently, with an open floor plan.

“We will have more room within the building to what we have now,” Williams said.

Williams said the department will take out a loan to pay for the project. The department is hoping it will come in under $500,000.

If the department gets an affordable bid, Williams said it hopes to start construction by the end of March and have the garage finished by September.

“Hopefully the contractors can come back in our price range,” he said.

If the project does happen, Williams said the department hopes to work with the township on finding a place to house its trucks during the work.

The department is located in the Magill Plan off of Saxonburg Boulevard.

It has about 30 active firefighters.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

