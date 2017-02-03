Seismic testing company seeks Upper Burrell landowners' OK

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Employees of Cougar Land Services will be in Upper Burrell beginning today to meet with landowners and provide information about seismic data collection scheduled to take place this summer.

All Cougar employees will wear identification badges. Township officials and its police have been notified of the plans to conduct these meetings.

About 15 percent to 20 percent of Upper Burrell's property owners are expected to be contacted over the course of several months to discuss the seismic testing.

Residents who do not wish to have their land used in seismic testing can refuse access to their property.

Seismic testing is aimed finding places suitable to drill and frack for natural gas and oil.

Seismic testing uses small explosive charges buried in the ground to send shock waves through underground rock formations.

Cougar Land Services is a contractor for Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration.

Residents may contact Benjamin Komlos at 412-667-0579 with questions or concerns.