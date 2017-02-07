East Vandergrift seeks help from senator, PennDOT to repair road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Vandergrift officials are concerned about the condition of Vandergrift Lane and hope PennDOT will fix it soon.

“The condition of the road is terrible,” said council President Christopher Zelonka.

Officials recently met with a representative from state Sen. Jim Brewster's office to try to help resolve the problem with the state-maintained road and will soon be meeting with PennDOT officials.

Councilman Dion Urban said the street, which is the main street through the borough and sustains heavy traffic, started having maintenance problems about 10 years ago.

He said the road takes a pounding by large trucks traveling it daily.

Things got worse when the borough completed its sewer separation project, in which the road had to be dug up and partially repaved. He said there are large cracks in the road that allow water to seep under it, making it susceptible to breaking up in freeze-thaw cycles.

Urban said the road is shifting in spots.

“I feel it's probably an accident waiting to happen,” Urban said.

Tim Joyce, Brewster's chief of staff, said it's common for local officials to reach out to their office for help. The state senator can advocate for the municipalities.

“We have asked the PennDOT engineers to meet with East Vandergrift officials and inspect the road together,” Joyce said. “PennDOT was very agreeable. They're very familiar with the road and the issues.”

Zelonka said officials will be meeting with PennDOT in the next week or two at the site.

PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said repairs will be made.

“There are a couple holes that are between the road and the curb that they are going to go ahead and seal,” she said.

Petersen said PennDOT will maintain the roadway but will talk with East Vandergrift officials about who will maintain the sidewalks and other areas. She said there are different guidelines for areas beyond the curb.

“(We're) working with the borough to coordinate what needs to be done and who is responsible,” she said.

She said the road is still considered safe.

“We have maintained the road,” Petersen said.

