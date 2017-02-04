Kiski Township woman, 80, rescued as fire consumes home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The family is setting up a fund to help Margaret McKean and her son Eddie, who lost all of their possessions in a house fire at their home along Sugar Hollow Road in Kiski Township. The family is in the process of setting up a fund at the Apollo Trust Bank in Apollo.

Help for the McKeans

Two Kiski Township police officers arrived at a house engulfed by flames late Friday and helped an elderly woman with mobility problems escape the blaze.

Margaret McKean, 80, was treated for smoke inhalation at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and was released Saturday morning, according to her sons, Eddie and Bill McKean.

No one else was injured, but the family's dog and cat died.

The family says they lost everything, and they don't think the house was insured.

Neighbors spotted the fire at 1016 Sugar Hollow Road in Kiski Township and called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Rich Frain, chief of the Kiski Township Fire Department.

McKean was sleeping when she heard a loud pop — an oxygen tank that exploded, according to her sons. She shares the house with Eddie, who was not home Friday night.

Margaret McKean was able to get herself out of the two-story house, but she sat on a patio chair as the house burned, according to Eddie McKean's girlfriend, Missy Brandon of Plumville, Indiana County.

A neighbor took off his coat and gave it to Margaret McKean as she waited for help to arrive.

Kiski Township police Sgt. Christian Disciscio and Officer Lee Bartocilius arrived and helped her off the patio as the house was engulfed in flames, according to Frain.

“They got her out of there,” he said.

Brandon said, “The family is just grateful. You can't imagine how professional and how helpful the neighbors, the police and firefighters were.”

Jack Wilmot, Kiski Township supervisors chairman said the police did a “terrific job.”

“Everyone involved did an excellent job,” he said.

Frain said the fire's cause is unknown and will be difficult to determine since the house is gutted.

He said a wood-burning stove may have started it, and three tanks of oxygen in the basement fueled the blaze.

Family loses everything

The McKeans lost everything, according to the brothers.

The charred shell of a house was too unstable for the owners to claim what was left of their belongings Saturday.

It is unlikely that the house is insured, as Margaret McKean recently told her sons that she had canceled the homeowners insurance.

The Red Cross and friends of the family rallied Saturday, with many of them stopping by the home and offering their support.

“Sorry to hear about what happened,” said Harry Baker, who lives less than a quarter-mile from the McKean house.

“If you need any help, just let me know,” he told the brothers.

Bill McKean of Vandergrift remarked on how people who know the family in the close-knit neighborhood known as Sugar Hollow stopped by giving them money Saturday.

“The family appreciates all the help. It's unbelievable,” Eddie McKean said.

Margaret McKean is staying with her daughter in Blairsville while Eddie was offered accommodations at a friend's house in North Apollo, according to her sons.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.