Pipe fix could keep runoff out of Vandergrift system

Vandergrift officials are looking at a potential $80,000 sanitary sewer line replacement project on Michigan Avenue to stop stormwater from seeping into the sewage pipes.

Borough Engineer Lucien Bove said the pipes, which are about 40 years old, have cracks that allow rainwater to come into them.

That mixture of sewage and rainwater adds to the amount of flow that heads toward the borough's sewage treatment system. The cost of sewage treatment depends on the flow, so officials want to limit any water that doesn't need to be in the pipes.

“That water is getting counted,” Bove said.

Bove said that could result in higher sewer bills for residents.

“They get charged to treat that water,” he said.

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority, which treats Vandergrift's sewage, has installed flow meters in Vandergrift's new sewage system to test the amount of stormwater found in the sanitary sewer system.

Officials said the flow meters are in place through June.

Lower flow could save millions

If the system is able to keep at least 85 percent of stormwater out of the sanitary sewer system, Vandergrift and sewage ratepayers could save millions of dollars by not having to complete the third phase of a sewer separation project.

The sewer pipes under Michigan Avenue are estimated to be about 90 to 100 feet long and as far underground as 14 feet in some areas.

Bove said the project cost will likely be between $50,000 and $80,000, depending on how much of the pipe they need to replace.

Bove said he hopes to seek contract bids in early March.

Council President Brian Carricato said the borough should seek bids for both partial and full replacement to compare costs.

“We definitely want to do it right,” Carricato said. “We only have so much money, too.”

The project would also include new stormwater drains.

“We have to get this taken care of,” said Councilman Vernon Sciullo, who heads the streets committee.

Borough: Disconnect downspouts

In another effort to reduce rainwater flow into sewage pipes, the borough is reminding residents who still have roof drains connected to the sanitary sewer to disconnect them or face a fine.

“If roof drains are connected into their sewer, they have to get them out,” said Councilwoman Christine Wilson.

Officials will be mailing letters to residents, specifically in the West Vandergrift area, and giving them 30 days to fix it.

