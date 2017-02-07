Clock is ticking on New Ken Council appointment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington Council needs to fill a vacancy on council by Wednesday or a county judge might be making the pick.

Following the Jan. 9 departure of longtime Councilman John Regoli Jr., city council had 30 days to select a replacement councilman for their five-member board or the decision could be brought before a Westmoreland County judge.

“I guess the elephant in the room here tonight is that you have conducted some interviews for the vacant council seat and the majority of the audience is here to find out exactly which way the city is going to go in that direction,” Ron Balla Jr., one of those interviewed for the seat said Monday night.

“I have a question as to where we go from here, and where does that leave the citizens of New Kensington?”

The audience he referred to nearly filled council's meeting room.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said that most of the council did, in fact, have an “informational gathering” Friday during which prospective candidates for the open seat were interviewed.

Officials did not say who they interviewed, although Balla said he was one of them.

Guzzo said council wasn't prepared to make a decision, because not every council member was present Monday to vote. Councilmen Todd Mentecki and Danta Cicconi attended along with the mayor.

Councilman Tim DiMaio was not at council's meeting Monday, and the mayor said he did not attend Friday's interviews.

“At this point, based on the situation we're in, we are not prepared to make that judgment,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

If council doesn't choose someone by Wednesday, council, itself, could petition a county judge, or any 10 registered voters who are city residents could, according to city solicitor Anthony Vigilante.

Balla, who ran unsuccessfully for council in 2013, said that he might do just that.

“I'll go file it myself if I have to,” he said after the meeting.

Guzzo said that the council may still make a decision by Wednesday.

Any such special meeting would be public and would have to be advertised 24 hours in advance — in this case, today.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.