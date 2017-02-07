Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell decides limits of sewer line testing before sales

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 12:18 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lower Burrell officials have put a parameter on how far sewer line testing will go for houses being sold in the city.

On Monday night, public works director Scott Johnson said he has been fielding questions from plumbers doing tests and recording videos of sewer lines at residences being sold.

Last year, the city required that such residences undergo testing by a plumber to determine if there is any inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewage lines.

That can be either from leaks in the system, allowing groundwater to enter, or through illegal downspout connections to the house's sanitary sewer system.

Stormwater entering the sanitary sewers can lead to sewage treatment plants being overloaded during heavy rains, which forces untreated sewage to flow into streams and rivers.

Johnson said plumbers wanted direction on what to do when they do a dye test on a house's sanitary sewers or run water down the downspouts but don't see it flowing into exterior storm drains, or they see water backing up into the basement.

He said, basically, the plumbers want to know if the city requires them to go further and have homeowners dig up interior connections in an attempt to find where the water is going.

“They are coming across some ‘Y's, or elbows, when they do a dye test and they are not getting anything,” Johnson said.

“I told them we wanted 100 percent of the underground connections checked, but sometimes you just can't,” he said. “They do the best they can to find out.”

Mayor Rich Callender and council said taking further action would not be required.

“I think if they put water down the downspout and check the sump pumps and they don't see anything, I'd say that's what we wanted them to do,” Callender said.

Johnson said when such cases arise, the plumbers log their findings with the city, including whether the tests were done in dry or wet weather.

He said that way as the city proceeds with videoing and checking main sewer lines and come across a problem at a residence that was tested, officials would have something to refer to.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.