Lower Burrell decides limits of sewer line testing before sales

Lower Burrell officials have put a parameter on how far sewer line testing will go for houses being sold in the city.

On Monday night, public works director Scott Johnson said he has been fielding questions from plumbers doing tests and recording videos of sewer lines at residences being sold.

Last year, the city required that such residences undergo testing by a plumber to determine if there is any inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewage lines.

That can be either from leaks in the system, allowing groundwater to enter, or through illegal downspout connections to the house's sanitary sewer system.

Stormwater entering the sanitary sewers can lead to sewage treatment plants being overloaded during heavy rains, which forces untreated sewage to flow into streams and rivers.

Johnson said plumbers wanted direction on what to do when they do a dye test on a house's sanitary sewers or run water down the downspouts but don't see it flowing into exterior storm drains, or they see water backing up into the basement.

He said, basically, the plumbers want to know if the city requires them to go further and have homeowners dig up interior connections in an attempt to find where the water is going.

“They are coming across some ‘Y's, or elbows, when they do a dye test and they are not getting anything,” Johnson said.

“I told them we wanted 100 percent of the underground connections checked, but sometimes you just can't,” he said. “They do the best they can to find out.”

Mayor Rich Callender and council said taking further action would not be required.

“I think if they put water down the downspout and check the sump pumps and they don't see anything, I'd say that's what we wanted them to do,” Callender said.

Johnson said when such cases arise, the plumbers log their findings with the city, including whether the tests were done in dry or wet weather.

He said that way as the city proceeds with videoing and checking main sewer lines and come across a problem at a residence that was tested, officials would have something to refer to.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.