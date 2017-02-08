Freeport considers reviving sewage authority to borrow up to $11 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Freeport Sewage Authority might be resurrected so that it can borrow anywhere from $5.5 million to $11 million to solve Freeport's looming treatment issues.

Originating in the 1950s, the authority was formed to build the borough's sewage treatment plant. Once the construction bonds were paid off, the authority was dissolved.

But now, with the need to address the aging plant, the sewage authority might need to be re-formed.

In the short term, the borough's treatment plant needs state-mandated upgrades.

And, ultimately, the borough must decide whether to build a new plant or hook into the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority's system in Harrison.

That decision is scheduled to be made no later than June.

But Freeport is limited in the money it can borrow.

Solicitor Gerry DeAngelis told council Monday night that it could borrow only up to 250 percent of its annual budget.

In Freeport's case, with a budget of about $1 million, the borough can borrow only about $2.5 million, according to the Local Government Debt Act.

That might cause the borough to bring back the authority, which would have the ability to borrow the $11 million it would take to build a treatment plant or the roughly $5.5 million it would take to hook its 850 customers into the Upper Allegheny system.

DeAngelis said it would take “about six to eight months to set up an authority.”

No vote was taken Monday, but officials said the options will be studied.

$3,200 fine to be paid

For the immediate future, council approved paying a $3,200 fine by Feb. 15 to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The fine was assessed because of an unlawful discharge into Buffalo Creek. Councilman Ron Gallagher said the borough is buying a new chlorinator so the problem isn't repeated.

The intent is to reduce sewage overflows into Buffalo Creek.

Phase 1 of the project is to install new pipes to take more sewage to the treatment plant and a pipeline to divert sewage overflow to a different area of Buffalo Creek.

Construction on that work must begin by March 2018.

The project will cost about $900,000.

The second phase would be either to build a treatment plant or connect with Upper Allegheny's treatment system. Either would increase treatment capacity and eliminate the sewage overflow problem.

The borough intends to seek a low-interest Penn­VEST loan for Phase 1, but getting funding for the larger project could be difficult because of the borough's borrowing limits.

DeAngelis said the borough must acquire a right of way from the state Fish and Boat Commission for the treatment plant rehab.

George Guido is a freelance writer.