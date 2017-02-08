Allegheny Valley School Districts invited to weigh in on Acmetonia project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the start of construction potentially about five months away, Allegheny Valley School District residents will soon be able to voice their opinions about the district's coming building project.

A hearing on the project at Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar is expected to be held in mid-March. A date has not been set.

The district is enlarging and renovating Acmetonia to house fourth- through sixth-grade students who are now taught at Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

If construction goes forward as planned, it is expected to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

The hearing is required by the state's Act 34, known as the “Taj Mahal Act.” It requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions.

“Pennsylvania is one of the few states in the country that make sure you design in an economical manner,” said Phillip Foreman of Foreman Architects Engineers.

The act applies only to costs for new construction. The maximum new construction cost for the Acmetonia project is estimated at a little over $6 million, Foreman told the school board.

The district is expecting to receive bids for the project in June, with work starting in July. The total cost of bids is expected to come in around $10.1 million, said Terry Thompson, Foreman's vice president of architecture.

The project's total cost is about $12.6 million, Thompson said. There will be a $500,000 contingency fund.

The district is required to advertise the hearing for 20 days. After it is held, another 30 days is provided for further community input to be submitted.

A booklet of information will be provided at the hearing that includes an explanation of why the project is needed, the other options considered, a description of the project, the expected maximum cost, financing plans and tax impacts.

Board member Stephen Puskar suggested a delay.

“We are moving at breakneck speed,” he said, saying that the district needs to catch its breath to make the best decisions. “We control the timeline.”

Foreman warned that a delay would result in higher costs and delaying contract bidding would result in fewer bidders. Bids must be received in June for the estimates to be maintained, he said.

“Our recommendation is to stay on schedule,” Foreman said.

Colfax's fate undecided

The district also is required to hold a hearing on closing Colfax. The school board has not decided the fate of the building or property.

“The board has not had that discussion yet,” Superintendent Pat Graczyk said. “That is something we will need to decide in the future. The priority right now is the Acmetonia project.”

Graczyk said a hearing on closing Colfax likely will be held closer to the completion of the work at Acmetonia.

Graczyk said construction at Acmetonia is expected to have “limited impact” on students there during the 2017-18 school year. Most of the disruptive work would be done during the two summers, with mostly outside work being done while classes are in session.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.