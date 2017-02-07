Tarentum landlord proposal: Live within 40 miles or hire property manager

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aggravated with absentee landlords neglecting properties in the borough, Tarentum could soon set stipulations to control how such properties are looked after.

Council is getting closer to requiring that landlords live within 40 miles of the borough. If not, the landlord must hire a property manager to look after their properties.

“It's crucial that we do something or else it's never going to get any better,” Councilwoman Erika Josefoski said.

Solicitor David Regoli said the move would help the older town, which has been susceptible to absentee landlords.

Of the borough's 2,500 dwellings, 30 percent to 40 percent are rental properties, Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said. Fifteen percent of those properties have absentee landlords.

“It's not so much the people that live in the area that are the landlords, it's the companies outside of the state that purchase large amounts of property,” Gutonski said. “There's nobody taking responsibility. All they're doing is collecting the money ... and the property continues to go downhill.”

In December, council proposed that a landlord or a property manager live within a 15-mile radius of the borough. That was changed to 40 miles because it gives a landlord or property manager more time to get to the property should something happen.

The measure also would require landlords to have written leases with tenants.

Board member Carrie Fox had concerns over whether council's requirements are legal.

Regoli said Tarentum isn't trying to tell landlords where they must live, just that they need a property manager if they live more than 40 miles away.

Similar restrictions are in effect in New Kensington, Vandergrift and Verona.

Josefoski used a property on West Eighth Avenue as an example of how crucial the proposed rules are.

She said a California-based company bought the property but then sold it to someone on eBay for $250. The individual reported never receiving the deed.

So the house sits unattended.

“He doesn't take care of the property,” Josefoski said. “We need to stop this. Our borough employees — your taxpayer dollars — are cutting this grass. Your taxpayer dollars are taking care of these sidewalks.

“This is something that goes on more than we all know.”

Mayor Carl Magnetta asked how Chris Fabec, the borough's code enforcement officer, would be able to enforce the ordinance.

The borough recently bought $10,000 worth of equipment to make Fabec's job easier. Updated software will map out borough properties that include residents' names and addresses.

“Everything is going to be online,” Josefoski said. “We got ... our code enforcement officer ... a (computer) tablet for the car, so everything is going to be streamlined now, and there's not going to be paperwork moving forward.”

Council could vote on the measure as early as March 7.

The Valley News Dispatch in 2011 reported that council enacted the property manager ordinance with a distance requirement. Borough officials approved that measure.

Regoli said that the proposed ordinance would take precedence over a prior one.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.