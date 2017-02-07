Burrell school board candidate settles deadlock by dropping out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Burrell School Board on Tuesday night again deadlocked on appointing a new member, but one of the candidates changed that.

Jane Kinter, who was vying with Rachel Linderman for the appointment, voluntarily withdrew her candidacy after the board reached another 4-3 deadlock with one member absent.

Five of the eight remaining board members had to agree on a replacement for Jamie Berdar, who resigned Jan. 10.

But Tuesday's board vote had the same result as it did at the last meeting Jan. 17.

The same four members — James Kunkle, Genia Koziarski, Gretchen Beveridge and Chris Wojcik — voted for Linderman.

Board members Pam Key and President Tricia Shank again voted for Kinter.

The only difference was Linda Woiewodski, who voted for Kinter in January, was absent because of a medical issue. But Director Deborah Kinosz, who was absent in January and was not present Tuesday, voted for Kinter via speakerphone.

The board was looking at a Friday deadline for making an appointment within the 30 days required by law. If no appointment had been made, it would have been up to a Westmoreland County judge to name a replacement.

After Tuesday's vote, the board appeared to be at a loss on how to proceed. Board members had high praise for both candidates, as they did at the January meeting, saying either would make a good board member.

Shank and Koziarski then discussed the upcoming primary election in which nominations for four school board seats would be up for grabs.

They pointed out that whoever did not get the appointment still could file election petitions to be on the primary ballot.

It was then that Kinter withdrew her name.

Linderman was then approved 7-0.

“I just wanted to know what my options were before I did that,” Kinter said. “I just didn't think it was fair to have somebody change their vote.”

However, Kinter said she has not decided whether she will run for a board seat.

The two women sat next to each other in the front row prior to the vote and kidded with each other when one of the board members jokingly suggested they run a race to settle the issue.

“Either way, the board was going to make a good choice,” Kinter said.

Linderman's appointment will end on the first Monday in December.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.