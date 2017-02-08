Freeport Area tax hike may be hefty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Freeport Area School Board on Wednesday passed a preliminary $31.7 million budget that would increase the real estate tax by 4.9 percent in Freeport and South Buffalo and 3.9 percent in Buffalo Township.

There is a difference in the tax rates because of a state formula that equalizes tax rates in school districts that cross county lines.

Freeport and South Buffalo are in Armstrong County and Buffalo Township is in Butler County.

The proposed tax hike doesn't mean the district will raise taxes by that amount.

But the school board has raised real estate taxes for the past consecutive four school years. Taxes went up an average of 5 percent this school year in both counties.

Business Manager Ryan Manzer described this preliminary budget as an overly conservative forecast.

The district will seek the state's permission to raise property taxes next school year more than the inflation-based ceiling it normally would face — 3.3 percent in Freeport and South Buffalo and 2.3 percent in Buffalo Township.

Although the district doesn't have to pass a final budget until June 30, the state requires it to pass a preliminary budget now and notify the state by early February if taxes might go higher than the state-determined ceiling.

Typically, school districts apply for special state permission to exceed its tax ceiling as a safety net during the budget process. If permission isn't granted, the school board would need to seek voter approval in a ballot referendum to raise taxes above its tax ceiling.

The district will start to work on honing the budget in the coming months and will have a new proposed budget in May and a final one to vote on in June, Manzer said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.