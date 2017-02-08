Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Twp. seeks $10K grant for Boy Scout camping area

Tom Yerace | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Buffalo Township is pitching in to help create a camping area for the Boy Scouts.

Township supervisors Wednesday authorized applying for a $10,000 recreation grant from Butler County.

Supervisors chairman John Haven said the application would help establish a camping area on the Shuster property along Buffalo Creek, which was donated to the Scouts.

In order to receive the county grant, the township will have to come up with a cash match of $2,500.

According to Haven, the plan is to construct three three-sided shelters on the property.

It also includes placing concrete slabs upon which tents can be erected.

Supervisor Matthew Sweeney was concerned that the camping area might be in the creek's flood plain.

However, Haven said the plan shows that it would be on the upper side of the Butler-Freeport Trail and out of the flood plain.

The deadline for the application is Feb. 23.

10 new houses OK'd

Supervisors approved the next phase of The Village at Sarver's Mill housing development.

This phase of the development, near the intersection of Route 356 and Sarver Road, involves construction of 10 single-family houses.

It's part of an overall development that, when originally proposed in 2001, called for construction of 256 homes in a planned residential development.

However, over time and through changes in ownership, that number had been reduced to 151 houses. The homes are priced in the $200,000 to $300,000 range.

Approval of the construction, formally Phase 3B, is contingent upon developers receiving a sewage discharge permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Rec board member OK'd

Supervisors unanimously appointed Bob Hensel to the township's parks and recreation committee.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

