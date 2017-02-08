Lenape students make plea to Leechburg Area officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Leechburg Area School District is again grappling with the issue of full- or part-time students at Lenape Technical School.

Leechburg Area has 53 students in grades 10 through 12 who attend the Manor Township vo-tech school on a part-time basis.

The school district pays Lenape $385,000 to send its students part time. Officials said it would be $644,000 to send its students for a daylong program.

The school board did not vote on any issues related to Lenape on Wednesday, and no date was given for a final decision on the full- or part-time issue.

Lenape is fed by the Leechburg Area, Armstrong, Apollo-Ridge and Freeport Area school districts.

Currently, students are bused there for either morning or afternoon sessions, and attend their home district for the remainder of the day.

Students take the core subjects at their home district, such as English, then take their vocational specialty at Lenape.

Student Dallas Remaley, who takes advertising, digital technology and writing at Lenape, made an impassioned and well researched plea to the school board Wednesday night to allow Leechburg students to attend the school all day.

Remaley said the students are spending up to two hours on a bus each day and have unusual circumstances such as buying lunch and eating it on the bus en route to either school.

“Some students spend more time on the bus than they do at Lenape,” Remaley said. “I'm going to have major scheduling troubles next year.”

Remaley said the school district spends $4,500 per month busing students to Lenape — $40,000 for the school year. She said the school district could halve those costs, making two bus trips daily instead of four.

Business Manager William McNamee said the per-student cost at Lenape is about $12,000 per year.

With health care and retirement costs rising for the next school year, McNamee speculated the cost could rise to $14,000 per student.

Remaley said the Lenape students were looked at as “traitors” by the remainder of the Leechburg student body.

“At Lenape, you're treated like young adults,” Remaley said.

School board member Anthony Shea said he is concerned about the daily transit time.

“We have to get information and make an up-or-down vote for the record,” Shea said.

Lenape is working on its budget for next school year; Leechburg Area will start its budget process soon, according to officials.

Leechburg Principal Matt Kruluts said applications to Lenape for next year are due April 15, and students are notified if they are accepted by June 15.

But the Lenape students who were part of a packed house at Wednesday's school board meeting said they would like a decision to be made sooner than that so they can continue to work on their class schedules for next year.

“(Lenape) students have been flexible with Leechburg, and now it's time for Leechburg to be flexible with us,” Remaley said.

School board member Neill Brady said a public forum might be needed, similar to what was done “four of five years ago” when the issue was on the front burner.

George Guido is a freelance writer.