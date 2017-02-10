Yost Drive water runoff issue to be fixed in next few months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Deer will do something to fix a water runoff problem on Yost Drive within the next few months, commissioners Chairman Anthony Taliani said.

During a recent heavy rain, water went into a resident's garage, Taliani said at the township commissioner's meeting Thursday.

The problem is happening because of how the road was paved, he said. Water is not flowing into two catch basins at the end of Yost at Old Murrayhill Road.

Taliani said solutions could include installing an additional drain and curb, or repaving the road to guide water to the existing catch basins.

Taliani said commissioners will decide what to do in the spring.

One option has apparently already been dismissed. Installing a trench drain at the end of Yost to catch the water and guide it to the basins would not work while costing about $28,000, Taliani said.

“We're committed to solving that problem as quickly as possible,” Taliani said. “Our goal is to try to catch all of the water, as much as possible.”

Recycling weighed

The East Deer commissioners are continuing to consider ways to bring recycling service to the township.

At-home collection is unlikely because of the $4 per month additional cost to each resident, Taliani said.

“A lot of the people do not want to recycle,” he said.

Instead, commissioners are considering two options for providing a container to where residents can take their recycables. The township would pay the cost of renting the containers and to have them emptied.

Commissioners hope to avoid abuse of a container by having it in a visible area and monitored by township police and cameras.

They are also considering fencing off a container and allowing deposits only during daylight hours.

Taliani said he expects commissioners to make a decision in April.

Officer resigns

East Deer commissioners accepted the resignation of part-time police Officer Jeremy Howell.

The resignation is effective Monday. Taliani said Howell resigned because he is a full-time student who no longer has time to work in the township.

Report cost increased

East Deer commissioners approved increasing the fee for copies of accident reports.

The fee, typically charged to insurance companies and attorneys, was increased from $15 to $25.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.