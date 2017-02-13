Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Woodland Road bridge repairs coming soon

George Guido | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Repairs soon will be made to the Woodland Road bridge in Washington Township.

And the good news is that motorists will still be able to use the bridge over Pine Run during the project.

Township supervisors Thursday night awarded a $5,500 contract to BJC Enterprise of Monroeville to replace the bridge parapets.

The bridge is the main access for The Meadows mobile home park.

Work is expected to begin when spring arrives.

Other bidders were Holbein, Inc., Kishmo Inc., Pampena Landscape and Construction and Swank Construction Co.

New business approved

Supervisors gave a conditional OK for Harry Butler to establish MCH Landscaping on Pine Tree Lane.

Since Pine Tree Lane is a private road, Butler or property owner Garrett Smith must make sure each residence has a right of way.

Butler already has materials stored and trucks parked at the previously abandoned building, and he was given 60 days to comply with pursuing rights of way or he must cease operations.

There will be no sales traffic at the site.

Solicitor Wes Long said supervisors can't authorize use on a private road.

MCH is also required to build a salt shed that complies with standards set down by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the township's engineer, Senate Engineering Co.

Pine Tree Lane is located off Silvis Road.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

