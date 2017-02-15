Work advances on site of planned Sheetz in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A black-and-yellow backhoe and similarly colored bulldozer were moving earth around the future site of a Sheetz on Freeport Road on Wednesday afternoon, one day before a new Sheetz in Harmar was expected to open.

The 6,500-square-foot Harmar Sheetz — at the old Shults Ford site on Freeport Road — opens today, spokesman Nick Ruffner said.

The one in Harrison's Natrona Heights neighborhood is projected to open in July.

“We're clear to start substantial construction on (Monday),” Ruffner said of the Harrison location. “There were no delays.”

The Harrison Sheetz will be built at the former site of Heights Elementary School along Freeport Road.

A CVS Pharmacy stands across the side street, at the other corner of California Avenue and Freeport Road. That opened in November.

Though crews began demolition at the site in August, David Barnas, chairman of Harrison's planning commission, said he's not concerned by Sheetz's time line.

“They've been able to do things like that very quickly and efficiently,” Barnas said. “If you look at the Sheetz on the south side of Butler where (Route) 356 goes into town, they moved from one side of the street to the other, into a brand new building, in an eye blink.

“That was incredible how quickly that went up.”

Because the Sheetz is moving into what was once a residential neighborhood, Barnas said the company asked PennDOT for permission to install an additional stoplight on Freeport Road to help with traffic flow in and out of the plaza.

Barnas said the light, which is operational, minimizes the possibility of accidents along the well-traveled stretch, which is close to Highlands Middle School and Highlands Senior High School.

“Having an appropriate turn lane with a turn signal should help,” Barnas said.

Lindsay Fraser, Harrison's zoning and ordinance officer, said that Sheetz has done everything it has needed to in regard to code.

The Altoona-based chain has been “really thorough in their permitting and processes,” Fraser said.

While it's still too early to determine what amenities the Harrison Sheetz will have, Ruffner said the Harmar location features a drive-through, indoor seating and a car wash.

Customers will be able to order “almost anything inside the store from the drive-through” with the exception of lottery tickets, Ruffner said.

“Our drive-through is a unique concept,” Ruffner said.

Barnas said he envisions no “unanticipated problems” in regard to the new Sheetz.

He has talked with people in other communities that have Sheetz stores, and said that the company does “a fairly good job of attending to the local ordinances and needs of those municipalities.”

“They have a good reputation,” Barnas said. “Once everything is up and running, we'll have to see what impact, if any, it has on residential traffic.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.