Valley News Dispatch

Pittsburgh man charged with homicide in DUI death of friend in Armstrong Co.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Michael Barnett

Authorities in Armstrong County say a Pittsburgh man was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed his vehicle into a tree and killed his front-seat passenger in Sugarcreek Township in January.

Michael Barnett, 55, whose last known residence was in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of homicide by vehicle while drunk, involuntary manslaughter and drunken driving. He also faces drug and traffic violations.

The crash, which killed 53-year-old John W. McCoy Sr., also of Pittsburgh, happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

According to officials, Barnett and McCoy were driving north along Route 268 when Barnett lost control of a 2010 Lincoln MKZ and struck a tree near Sugarcreek Elementary School.

McCoy died of blunt-force trauma and was pronounced dead at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Barnett's blood was tested and the presence of alcohol and drugs were detected, Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi said.

Andreassi said his office will seek the mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years on the homicide while DUI charge.

“The death of Mr. McCoy was a tragic accident caused by the actions of Barnett,” Andreassi said.

Barnett remained in the Armstrong County jail Wednesday in lieu of $35,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15 before District Judge James Owen in Kittanning.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

