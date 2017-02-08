Harrison attempted robbery suspect's note misinterpreted by clerk, defense contends

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Saxonburg man who allegedly tried to rob a Harrison gas station last month will head to trial, a district judge decided Wednesday, but the man's attorney claims the situation may have been a misunderstanding.

Thomas McCune, 49, is charged with one count of attempted robbery in the Jan. 25 incident at the BP gas station across from the Heights Plaza Shopping Center on Freeport Road.

Harrison police said McCune went into the gas station about 8:30 p.m. wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and handed employee Tina George a note demanding money.

George told McCune that she activated a silent alarm, and he fled empty handed.

George testified during the preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge that the robber did not show a weapon, but she was still scared for her safety.

McCune said she had been alone in the store. She identified McCune as the alleged robber. He attended the hearing wearing a red Allegheny County Jail jumpsuit.

“I'll never forget the face,” George said.

McCune's defense attorney, Erika Kreisman, asked George if she misinterpreted the meaning of the note the alleged robber gave her.

Kreisman said her client tends to write notes to himself regarding lottery tickets, and the note may have alluded to wanting to purchase a particular lottery ticket.

She asked George if the note the robber gave her looked anything like the one Kreisman presented to George in court. George said no.

The note the robber gave her said something along the lines of “Give me all the money,” George said.

George said the robber left with the note.

After the exchange in the convenience store, McCune got into a green Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the scene, according to police.

Citizens Hose fire Chief Sean Jones, who testified Wednesday, said he followed a vehicle matching that description, and when a traffic stop was initiated, McCune got out of the car.

McCune remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday. His bond remains set at $50,000.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.