Vandergrift waterline replacement to fix hydrant issues, fire chief says

Fire Chief Steve Potoka thinks a $1 million waterline replacement planned by Westmoreland County's water authority will ease firefighting in parts of Vandergrift “tremendously.”

“I think it's a big step forward for helping us out with the water situation that we have,” said Potoka, chief of Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department No. 2. The waterlines to be replaced starting this summer are in his department's service area.

Potoka has routinely called in tanker trucks from neighboring towns whenever a fire breaks out since December 2013, when a blaze on Burns Street spread from house to house and water pressure was an issue. Poor water pressure again was an issue in October, when fire destroyed two buildings on Longfellow Street.

“As it stands now, we can only commit one truck to a hydrant,” he said. “Sometimes, that really doesn't give us enough.”

Waterlines on some streets downtown are 4 or 6 inches in diameter; fire trucks have larger hoses that can accommodate greater volumes of water.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County plans to replace those pipes with 8-inch lines to allow for stronger water flow. Potoka said firefighters can use as little as 500 gallons and as much as 500,000 gallons while battling a blaze.

The authority will replace waterlines on Holland, Lowell and Bryant streets in the Vandergrift Heights neighborhood to feed eight fire hydrants there.

“This is not going to just help out those three streets,” said Tom Ceraso, assistant manager of the water authority. He said the repairs should increase flow to hydrants on Wallace, Emerson and Hawthorn streets, too.

“I think their plans are great,” Vandergrift Council President Brian Carricato said. “Any time a utility company wants to come and invest in the town, it's great.”

Work to begin this year

Ceraso said it will likely take several months to get state permits, but work should begin in the summer.

“We're hoping to get started mid-to-late summer on the project,” Ceraso said.

He said not only will the project include the street waterline replacements, but all of the connection lines running to the houses on those streets.

That will take more time because there are hundreds of houses along those streets.

“Every house has a waterline going into it,” he said. “When we put the new line in, we have to go back and connect everybody's water supply lines to their houses.”

Ceraso said residents shouldn't experience any water disruptions or pressure variations during those connection changes.

“I don't really think it'll affect the home­owners,” he said.

It may take into early 2018 to get all of those connections done and the roads repaved.

Ceraso said traffic backups should be minimal during the work, with one lane remaining open on the streets at all times.

No cost to borough

Carricato said the project won't cost the borough anything.

In addition to the waterline work, the authority will repave the roads when they are done.

Carricato said that's because of an ordinance the borough passed in December requiring utility companies to pave at their own expense the roads they tear up while working beneath them.

“They must pave curb to curb,” he said.

Carricato said utility companies usually just do a patch repair and ditch work and then move on, but Vandergrift officials want to make sure the streets remain in good condition.

He said the borough has spent about $1 million paving roads over the past five years.

“The last thing we want to see happen is new roads that have been paved being torn up and just a ditch being done,” Carricato said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.