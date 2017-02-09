Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Military police reservists head to New Jersey for training
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

About 40 Army reservists based in New Kensington left for Fort Dix, N.J., on Thursday morning with their bags a little fuller.

Apples and bananas, gum, crackers, candy, peanuts and beef jerky were some of the treats wrapped in “care” packages for the soldiers, who, despite persistent snow, remained on schedule to leave their station along Leechburg Road for a four-day training session at the Army Support Activity base.

The soldiers with the Army Reserve's 307th Military Police Company.

“Yeah, there's a snowstorm, but we're still going to go through there,” Sgt. Shawn Porter said. “We have humvees and things like that, so we're going to convoy through using our own equipment. Hopefully, we'll all be safe and sound.”

The care packages were donated by Sam Lombardo, founder of Cookies for Our Troops, which has compiled and delivered such packages to more than 25,000 troops for more than a decade.

Lombardo could not attend Thursday's send-off, but members of American Legion 868 in Lower Burrell were there bright and early in his place.

Post Commander Tom Rushnock said he came despite the poor weather because he wants the reservists to feel appreciated.

“During the Vietnam War, we did not get any respect going over or coming back,” said Rushnock, 69, of Arnold.

The training will help troops revisit basic military fundamentals and receive additional training.

They will focus on things such as weapons, machine gunnery used when troops were deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and emergency reaction drills, Porter said.

“We're getting back in touch with our basic training, our soldiering skills that we haven't touched upon for a while just because our missions are changing now,” said Porter, 29, of Lower Burrell.

“The unit just came back from Guantanamo Bay, so we've kind of gotten away from a lot of that stuff. We were more focused on prisoner operations and things like that, so it's good to get back to our basics.

“We're transitioning back to our war mentality, I guess you could say.”

Pvt. Kalob Reedy, 22, of Rimersburg, Clarion County, was enthusiastic about training at an active duty military base.

He hasn't been to one since his basic training.

“When you go to a National Guard installation, things are a little more laid back, but when you're on an active duty base, things are on point, things get done,” Reedy said. “We're going to get things done out there.”

Cadet Josh Price, 24, of Titusville, Crawford County, has never been to Fort Dix.

What was he most excited about?

“Just experiencing a new place,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
American Legion Commander Tom Rushnock, and Jim Walters, hand out 'care' packages to each member of the member the 307 MP company before they depart for training, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The 307 MP company based out of New Kensington are briefed for their weekend duty on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kalob Reedy of Rimersburg and Emanuel McClain of Burgettstown clear off vehicles before departing from the New Kensington 307 barracks. Thursday Feb 9, 2017.
