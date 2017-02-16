New Kensington officials defend possible Sunshine Act violation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington's mayor and two councilmen likely violated a state law requiring official council business to be conducted in public when they interviewed candidates for a vacant seat in a private meeting this month.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, or Open Meetings Law, specifically requires meetings of public officials to be open to the public if they involve the appointment of someone to an elected office.

“These are public officials that are stepping into the shoes of the public in the role of selecting a councilman. This process needs to be entirely public,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the nonprofit Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg.

Melewsky was referring to a section of the Sunshine Act that lists exceptions that allow government agencies to hold private meetings. That section specifically prohibits private meetings when appointments to elected office are discussed.

“The provisions of this paragraph shall not apply to any meeting involving the appointment or selection of any person to fill a vacancy in any elected office,” the law states after listing some of the reasons the public can be barred from a meeting.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said he doesn't think the Feb. 3 meeting violated the law.

“We did not deliberate, obviously, and we took no action, obviously. We conferred later on with the city solicitor,” Guzzo said. “It was almost more an information gathering session than an interview. We were just sort of talking.”

Guzzo and Councilmen Todd Mentecki and Dante Cicconi met to interview three candidates for the vacant seat, according to Ron Balla Jr. and former Councilman Doug Aftanas, two of the candidates interviewed. The vacancy occurred because Councilman John Regoli Jr. resigned Jan. 9.

City Solicitor Anthony Vigilante declined to comment other than to say that he was not at the meeting.

The third candidate interviewed, Amos Glenn, could not be reached for comment.

The Sunshine Act requires meetings by a majority of voting members, which is called a quorum, to be announced at least 24 hours in advance and be conducted in public if it involves a decision on official business or discussions that contribute to such a decision.

New Kensington Council is composed of the mayor and four council members. The presence of three members at the unadvertised meeting Feb. 3 constituted a quorum. Councilman Tim DiMaio did not attend.

“We thought we didn't do anything incorrect,” Guzzo said. “If it was a violation of the Sunshine Act, I certainly apologize and take responsibility, but we didn't take action. I don't know that we broke the law.”

Cicconi and Mentecki agreed with Guzzo's description of the meeting.

“It was information gathering, and we used the same procedures that we would use to interview city workers,” Cicconi said.

Under other circumstances, the meeting might have been legal.

If “the meeting was used solely to obtain information, then it can be held in private,” according to Rebecca Young, an attorney with Bethlehem-based law firm King Spry, which specializes in municipal law.

But there are no exceptions to open government requirements when a majority of voting members are meeting to discuss filling vacancies to an elected body, according to Melewsky.

“The law is clear: private sessions are not permitted by the Sunshine Act. They can make arguments, but ultimately what they are doing is arguing that the public is not entitled to participate in the filling of an elected seat. And that is not the way our government works.”

Violations of the Sunshine Act can carry fines of up to $1,000, but it's doubtful any penalties would be assessed in New Kensington's case because city officials no longer have a say in who ultimately is appointed to the vacant council seat.

Council had 30 days to appoint a replacement for Regoli, but the deadline to do that expired Feb. 8.

A Westmoreland County judge now will have to decide who gets the seat from among those who submit petitions to the court, according to Vigilante.

Balla said he has applied.

“We got the 10 signatures required, and someone dropped it off on my behalf on Friday,” Balla said. “I hope that the judges look at the petitions and make the right choice.”

Employees at the county courthouse were unable to confirm whether any petitions had been filed or which judge would hear the case.

Both Balla and Aftanas said, regardless of who gets the appointment, that they will be seeking a full term during this year's election.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.