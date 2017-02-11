Vandergrift family, Animal Protectors team up to microchip dozens of pets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thanks to the efforts of an 8-year-old Valley resident, it now should be harder to lose a dog or cat in Vandergrift.

The Held family of Vandergrift lost their 100-pound pit bull named Tiny to illness in 2013. Following the death of their beloved pet, the Helds founded Tiny Cause — a charity aimed at helping local no-kill animal shelters.

At first, they sold dog treats to raise a few hundred dollars here and there, but that was three years ago. Since then, they have donated close to $15,000.

On Saturday, in memory of the loss of Tiny, the family joined with Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley to hold the town's first microchip clinic at the Vandergrift Municipal Building on Grant Avenue.

“Our youngest son Jimmy, who is 8, actually fundraised to buy our police department a chip scanner in September,” Darla Held said. “We were trying to find a way to quickly reunite pets with their owners.”

Jimmy Held said he wants “to help people find their missing dogs and cats.”

The Helds' mission to reunite lost pets with their families is certainly a necessary one. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty, about 15 percent of pet owners lose their pets at one point or another.

The ASPCA also reports about 85 percent of pets are eventually recovered, but seldom do they make it into the custody of a shelter. About 15 percent of lost pets are returned because they have microchips.

According to Petfinder.com, a website dedicated to helping people adopt pets, a cat without a microchip has a 2 percent chance of being found once lost. Chances of a cat with a chip being returned to its owners is “20 times higher,” the website reports.

With help from Vandergrift Town Council and assistance from Animal Protectors veterinary technicians, the Helds spent Saturday morning putting pencil-tip sized microchips into more than 100 cats and dogs.

Each implant costs about $15, and the procedure is supposed to be no more painful for the animal than having blood drawn.

“It's an injection with a small syringe, and it puts a little chip in that's very small,” Darla Held said. “Now that the Vander­grift Police (Department) has a scanner, people who find pets in town can call the police and the police can determine where the dog or cat belongs.”

The microchips used in this application come from variety of manufacturers, but Jeanne Lessig, president of the Animal Protectors board of directors, said that they all work in the same sort of way.

“The scanner picks up the chip, which has a number readout,” she said. “It tells you which organization the chip is from and what number to call to find the owner.”

The chips aren't fail proof, especially if pet owners don't keep up-to-date information with the chip company, Darla Held said.

“But they also usually have the veterinarian's information connected to them, so it's a step in the right direction,” she said.

For Autumn Steele, of Vandergrift, the decision to get a microchip implanted in her chocolate Labrador retriever was an easy one.

“In case he gets out,” she said. “We have a fenced yard already, but it's for their safety, in case something happens.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.