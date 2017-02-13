Harmar eagles have 'nestorations' in full swing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Webcams are installed at three bald eagle nests in the state by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and PixController of Murrysville:

The loss of the Pittsburgh bald eagles nest and egg Sunday night makes success this year at the Harmar nest even more important for the area's urban eagles.

And the Harmar pair seem more than eager to do their part. They are expected to lay their first egg this month and have been spotted more than once in amorous embraces on branches above Route 28 near their nest.

The eagles in Harmar, in their fourth season of nesting, are the only other pair of urban bald eagles near the city of Pittsburgh. Other nesting eagles in Western Pennsylvania are located in protected areas in or near state parks and heavily forested areas.

The Hays eagles are the first pair to nest within Pittsburgh in more than 150 years.

Nesting is soon to be underway for the Harmar eagles, who are expected to lay their first egg in the next several weeks, according to the Western Pennsylvania Audubon Society.

The signs are there: The trips to the nest bringing fresh grass and branches; the wild courtship flights with talons locked with the birds tumbling toward the ground; and the back-and-forth calls.

And the presence of webcams is expanding human knowledge of eagle mating behavior.

“We're getting an unprecedented look at what is going on,” said Patricia Barber, endangered species biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

In addition to the cameras at the Hays and Harmar nests, the game commission has a webcam at a nest in Hanover, York County.

Lately, most of the live video streams from Harmar show the birds making “nestorations,” reinforcing the nest bowl with new sticks and lining it with soft grasses, said Jim Bonner, executive of the Western Pennsylvania Audubon Society.

“When they start to bring in the ‘smaller stuff' like grasses, that means they're getting closer to getting down to business,” he said.

Mating strengthens pair bonding but doesn't necessarily produce an egg, Barber said. In fact, bald eagles will mate up to 10 months of the year, according to Bonner, with activity increasing in nesting season.

And even though the Hays birds lost their nest when strong wind Sunday night toppled the tree they called home, their drive to reproduce isn't expected to stop.

“In their world, they aren't going to let a tree falling down stop them from being a pair and nesting again,” Barber said.

The successful nesting of birds each year is important to keep the eagle population growing, as young birds replace older birds as they age and die, according to Barber.

The population is impacted by the number of nestings and the mortality of the young birds — about half of the juvenile bald eagles die within a year of leaving the nest, she said.

As of Jan. 31, the game commission had reports of at least three pairs of eagles in the southeast corner of the state sitting on eggs, according to Barber. The Hanover birds in the southcentral part of the state laid their first egg Friday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.